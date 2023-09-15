For the first time this season, Lampeter-Strasburg’s football team looked up at the scoreboard and was facing a deficit.

True, it was only 6-0. But Donegal punched the Pioneers in the face right out of the chute Friday night, getting a long, flea-flicker TD pass for a quick lead.

And then, well, then L-S put its foot down.

The Pioneers piled up 50 unanswered points, had four QB sacks — including one in the end zone for a safety — and three takeaways, and L-S dropped Donegal 50-6 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four opener for both teams in Lampeter.

“They had us on our heels for a little bit,” L-S coach Victor Ridenour said. “It’s the first time we’ve been behind this year, and that was good for us because we needed to respond. And we were able to move the ball. We responded, and that’s how it’s been going all year.”

L-S, which has now outscored its opposition 182-13 in four games, held the Indians to 14 rushing yards on 27 carries. Donegal (0-1 L-L, 2-2 overall) grabbed a 6-0 lead when Ruben Mumper uncorked a halfback pass 72 yards to Angel Mendez with 7:52 to go in the first quarter.

The Pioneers (1-0, 4-0) lost a fumble and had a pass picked off. Take away those drives, and L-S dominated. Jonathan Mellinger was one of the stars of the show. Getting more and more carries after Carson Coleman, an 1,100-yard rusher last season, suffered a lower-body injury earlier this season, scooted for 231 yards on 26 takes with a pair of TD runs against Donegal.

Mellinger ran behind punishing O-linemen Collin Shelley, Hudson Crutchfield, Carson Zook, Ryan Heiser, Anthony Turek and Braden Bauer, who owned the trenches.

“Great job by them,” Mellinger said. “They were opening big holes. I really just followed them. They were the ones making plays. I give it all to them. We had to step on their throats fast, after they put up the first points. Every drive was important, and we had to get points on the board.”

After Trent Wagner had a 1-yard QB sneak to give L-S the lead for good in the first quarter, L-S had a 21-0 second-quarter spree to seize control for good. Mellinger had both of his TD runs in the quarter, and Wagner zipped a 24-yard TD pass to Dan Herr for a three-score cushion.

Wagner hit Drexton Frank for a 21-yard TD pass and backup QB Caileb Howse rumbled 13 yards for a TD. Peter Fiorello had a big game kicking the ball for L-S; he drilled six PATs and hit a pair of field goals, including a 44-yarder that capped the scoring.

“We have to execute better and take advantage of our opportunities,” Donegal coach Anthony Sottasante said. “First quarter was even. Second quarter we didn’t take advantage of some opportunities, and they took care of theirs. Then it got out of hang. Now we have to step up and do something about it.”

Next Friday, Donegal hosts Berks Catholic and L-S heads to Cocalico for an intriguing showdown in Denver.