Lampeter-Strasburg first-year head coach Victor Ridenour and senior offensive lineman/linebacker Nick Del Grande are guests on Week 14 of the L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Lampeter-Strasburg is the lone remaining Lancaster-Lebanon League fall sports team still playing, as the Pioneers (11-1) are set to travel to Bishop McDevitt (10-1) this Friday in the District 3-4A championship game, scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, LNP|LancasterOnline reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk welcome Ridenour and Del Grande on the show as in-person guests, instead of stopping out a practice. Among many topics discussed between the coach and player: Ridenour's coaching background and challenges faced in his first year as a head coach, Del Grande's role as the lone returning starter on the o-line entering the 2021 campaign, their thoughts on the matchup with Bishop McDevitt, and their favorite food items on Thanksgiving Day.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.