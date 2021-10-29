Lampeter-Strasburg handled its business on Friday night as the Pioneers topped Lebanon by a score of 74-0, claiming the outright Section Three title in the process.

The Pioneers exploded for 41 first-quarter points, including a 75-yard kickoff return on the very first play of the game. It was Payton Cunningham, who on his 18th birthday, jump-started the offensive outburst by taking the return the distance.

Cunningham would follow up his big return with a 20-yard rushing touchdown on the very next drive, giving the Pioneers a 14-0 lead about five minutes into the game.

L-S would then go on to add 27 second-quarter points, and then six more early in the third quarter as the Pioneers pulled off their fourth shutout victory this season.

The Pioneers had seven different rushers score touchdowns, and they totaled 388 yards on 40 carries as a team.

It was a rough night for the Cedars, who were only able to tally two first downs. They simply could not get anything going against the Pioneers' defense, although their effort never wavered as they continued to fight given a few injuries and the nasty weather conditions.

L-S started quick and never looked back, something coach Victor Ridenour was pleased with.

“You want to come out and you want to start fast,” Ridenour said.

L-S was able to lock down the section for the second year in a row, along with going into the postseason healthy, something that could have been a factor in what was a downright brutal night weather-wise.

“We’re healthy,” Ridenour said. “You really want to stay healthy so that you are ready to go.”

The stakes will be raised for the Pioneers as they enter postseason play, and if they continue to play the way they did at the end of the regular season, they will be a tough out.