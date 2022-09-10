This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

Senior quarterback Jacob Lafferty ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns and Kutztown used three takeaways to hold off visiting Nativity 26-20 Friday in a nonleague football game.

The win snapped a nine-game losing streak that dates back to last season, when the Cougars lost their final seven games after a 2-1 start.

The Cougars (1-2) used a pair of key defensive plays to build a 19-0 lead at the half.

Junior Ethan Lafferty returned a fumble 93 yards for a touchdown and 19-0 lead with 5:07 left in the second quarter.

Jacob Lafferty intercepted a pass and returned it to the 2, setting up Dakota Thomas’ 3-yard TD run that made it 13-0.

Jacob Lafferty scored on runs of 28 and 25 yards.

The Cougars did not turn the ball over.

Kutztown led 19-7 after three quarters before the Green Wave rallied with a pair of late scores, the last with 5:54 remaining.

The Cougars rushed 47 times for 296 yards.

Kutztown lost to Nativity 46-24 last season.

Kutztown opens Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 5 play next week against a familar foe, long-time Berks League rival Schuylkill Valley.

Kutztown was outscored 105-39 in losing to Fleetwood and York Vo-Tech the past two weeks.

Nativity opened the season with a 43-16 win over Wyalusing; it lost 34-7 last week to Schuylkill Haven.