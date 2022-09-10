Senior quarterback Jacob Lafferty ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns and Kutztown used three takeaways to hold off visiting Nativity 26-20 Friday in a nonleague football game.
The win snapped a nine-game losing streak that dates back to last season, when the Cougars lost their final seven games after a 2-1 start.
The Cougars (1-2) used a pair of key defensive plays to build a 19-0 lead at the half.
Junior Ethan Lafferty returned a fumble 93 yards for a touchdown and 19-0 lead with 5:07 left in the second quarter.
Jacob Lafferty intercepted a pass and returned it to the 2, setting up Dakota Thomas’ 3-yard TD run that made it 13-0.
Jacob Lafferty scored on runs of 28 and 25 yards.
The Cougars did not turn the ball over.
Kutztown led 19-7 after three quarters before the Green Wave rallied with a pair of late scores, the last with 5:54 remaining.
The Cougars rushed 47 times for 296 yards.
Kutztown lost to Nativity 46-24 last season.
Kutztown opens Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 5 play next week against a familar foe, long-time Berks League rival Schuylkill Valley.
Kutztown was outscored 105-39 in losing to Fleetwood and York Vo-Tech the past two weeks.
Nativity opened the season with a 43-16 win over Wyalusing; it lost 34-7 last week to Schuylkill Haven.