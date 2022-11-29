MOUNT GRETNA — The Lancaster-Lebanon Quarterback Club on Tuesday night revealed its top performers and top coaches for the 2022 season, as the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s 37 teams gathered for the annual season-ending banquet at the Timbers.

Four of the five coaches who guided their teams to section championships took home Coach of the Year honors:

> Hempfield’s George Eager picked up the Section 1 award, after he guided the Black Knights to the outright section title — their first since 1994 — and to the No. 1 seed in the District 3 Class 6A playoffs.

> Exeter’s Matt Bauer was the Section 2 winner, after he piloted the Eagles to a 10-0 regular-season run and the outright section championship — on the way to the D3-5A finale.

> Solanco’s Tony Cox took top honors in Section 3, after he led the Golden Mules to a perfect 10-0 regular-season ride and to Solanco’s first outright section crown since 1990. Under Cox, the Mules also snared the No. 1 seed in the D3-5A bracket.

> Wyomissing’s Bob Wolfrum — now the winningest coach in D3 history with 350 victories — was honored in Section 4, after he guided the Spartans to a 10-0 regular-season mark and the outright section title in Wyomissing’s first season in the L-L League. The Spartans went on to win their fourth D3-3A title in a row, and they’ll play in the state semifinals on Saturday.

> Annville-Cleona’s Matt Gingrich was the Section 5 honoree, after he guided the Dutchmen to a runner-up finish in the section, and to the No. 1 seed in the D3-2A bracket, where A-C was a runner-up finish in the district playoffs.

As for the top player awards, voted on by the league’s coaches:

Section 1: Wilson’s Cam Jones, who rushed for 999 yards and returned four punts for touchdowns, was named Outstanding Back of the Year. And Hempfield two-way interior lineman Deyvid Palepale — who is piling up the scholarship offers — was tabbed Outstanding Lineman of the Year.

Section 2: Manheim Central’s Brycen Armold, who became the eighth back in league history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season, was named Outstanding Back of the Year. And Exeter two-way trench stalwart Lucas Palange was tabbed Outstanding Lineman of the Year.

Section 3: Ephrata multi-purpose back Andre Weidman, who set the program record for career rushing yards and touchdowns, earned Outstanding Back of the Year honors. And Garden Spot’s Tyler Horst, a sack master and hit machine, was tabbed Outstanding Lineman of the Year.

Section 4: Elco breakaway back Jake Williams, who piled up 1,700-plus rushing yards in 10 games for the Raiders, was named Outstanding Back of the Year. And Wyomissing’s Jven Williams, a Penn State recruit and one of the top-ranked offensive linemen in the country, earned Outstanding Lineman of the Year accolades.

Section 5: Annville-Cleona’s Phoenix Music, who joined Armold in the 2,000-yard rushing column this fall for the Dutchmen, was tabbed Outstanding Back of the Year. And Hamburg road-grader Charles Sheppard, who helped pave the way for the Hawks’ high-octane offense, was named Outstanding Lineman of the Year.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage