L-L League Tri-County all-star football game [photos] STAFF REPORT Jun 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 19 Columbia QB Robert Footman looks for an open receiver during the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent Players and fans stand for the National Anthem before the start of the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent Hempfield's Adam Acker hauls in a catch during the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent McCaskey's Zyaire Corteguera catches a pass during the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent Players take a mandatory water break during the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent Wilson QB Brad Hoffman carries the ball during the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent Columbia's J'von Collazo catches a pass during the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent Palmyra's Richie Kowalski runs the ball during the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent Cedar Crest's Aadyn Richards attempts to catch a pass during the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent Hempfield QB Cam Harbaugh attempts a pass during the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent The Tri-County All-Star Football Game took place at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent Donegal's Owen Champ and Penn Manor's Pedro Gomez make the tackle during the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent Elizabethtown's Patrick Gilhool attempts to catch a pass during the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent Hempfield QB Cam Harbaugh is brought down by Garden Spot's Joel Martin during the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent Cedar Crest's Brayden Koehler is brought down by three South team defenders during the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent Hempfield QB Cam Harbaugh carries the ball during the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent The Tri-County All-Star Football Game took place at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent Wilson QB Brad Hoffman throws a pass during the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent Wilson QB Brad Hoffman looks for an open receiver during the Tri-County All-Star Football Game at Manheim Central's Rettew Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print High School Football Hempfield's Cam Harbaugh helps North over South in Tri-County All-Star football game DARYL SIMIONE | FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE High School Football Here's your first look at L-L League Tri-County All-Star Football Game rosters JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer High School Football Cocalico's Ryan Brubaker, Manheim Township's Anthony Ivey help Pennsylvania top Maryland in Big 33 JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer High School Football East, West split PSFCA all-star football games; Manheim Central QB Judd Novak comes up big in victory JEFF REINHART | Sports Writer Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports — Our daily sports newsletter, delivered at 6 a.m. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Springsports2022 Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.