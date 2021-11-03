For the final time this season, the L-L League Quarterback Club has tabbed its top performers. Here are the Week 10 honorees …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Aadyn Richards, RB, Cedar Crest — A memorable night for Mr. Richards, who ran wild for 317 yards on 26 carries with five — count ‘em, five — touchdown runs in the Falcons’ 42-0 victory over McCaskey.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Jon Ramsey, OL-DL, Wilson — The Bulldogs wrapped up the outright section championship with a 21-14 win over Manheim Township, and Ramsey was a key cog in the trenches. He earned a high blocking grade up front on offense, and on defense, he was in on four tackles as Wilson sewed up its 29th overall L-L League section crown.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Judd Novak, QB-DB, Manheim Central — A 100/100 night in the pocket, and some big plays defensively for Novak, who helped the Barons beat Cocalico 42-20 to earn a 3-way tie for the section title, along with the Eagles and Warwick. Novak clicked on 7-of-13 passes for 110 yards through the air, he rushed for 105 yards with three TD keepers, and he chipped in with seven tackles on defense for Central, which capped a 9-1 regular-season ride.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Logan Saunders, DE, Manheim Central — It was a big-stick kind of a night for Saunders in the Barons’ victory over Cocalico, as he piled up seven tackles with a sack and an interception, and the Barons got a piece of the section flag and clinched the No. 2 seed in the D3-5A playoff bracket.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Jon Holmes, RB-DB, Donegal — The Indians blanked Lancaster Catholic 27-0 to clinch a spot in the D3-4A playoffs, and Holmes was one of the heroes in the victory. On offense, he scooted for 175 yards with a pair of TD sprints, and on defense he was in on nine tackles as Donegal earned a playoff bid for the first time in seven years.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: James Turbedsky, DL, Donegal — In the Indians’ victory over Lancaster Catholic, Turbedsky was a thorn in the Crusaders’ side throughout with six tackles and a pair of sacks, and those bum-rush sacks went for 20 yards in losses.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Mike Trainor, RB-DB, Octorara — The Braves put a capper on a program-best 8-2 regular-season run, and Trainor came up large in Octorara’ 35-13 win over Northern Lebanon. On offense, he raced for 265 yards on 26 workmanlike carries with a pair of long TD runs. And from his safety spot, Trainor chipped in with four tackles as Octorara clinched a spot in the D3-4A playoffs — its first D3 postseason trip since leaving D1 in 2018.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Angel Mauricio, OL-DL, Octorara — In the Braves’ win over Northern Lebanon, Mauricio was a rock in the trenches with a high blocking grade on offense, plus four tackles and an interception on defense as Octorara finished the regular season averaging 450 yards a game, tops in the league.

