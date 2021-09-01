The Lancaster-Lebanon League Quarterback Club has named its top players from the Week 1 games. Here are their honorees …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Shymere Covington, McCaskey — Red Tornado’s scatback scooted for 96 yards on 20 carries with a pair of touchdown runs in McCaskey’s 28-20 victor over Reading, which snapped the Tornado’s 26-game losing streak. Covington’s TD jaunts covered 10 yards and 1 yard.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Thomas Foster, OT-DT, McCaskey — A terrific two-way trench game for Foster, who came up big at the line of scrimmage on offense and defense in the Tornado’s streak-snapping victory over Reading. He helped open holes for Covington while registering three pancake blocks on offense, and on defense, Foster had three stops for losses and a pair of sacks as McCaskey downed the Red Knights for its first win since 2018.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Judd Novak, QB, Manheim Central — A sizzling start through the airways for the Barons’ signal-caller, who went 24-for-31 for 310 yards with four TD tosses in Central’s 35-7 win over Cumberland Valley. Novak also tacked on 36 yards on six keepers.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Kahlen Watt, DE/LB, Manheim Central — In the Barons’ victory over Cumberland Valley, Watt piled up 10 total tackles, including five solo sticks, two stops for losses and 2.5 sacks as Central throttled the Eagles.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Andre Weidman, RB-DB, Ephrata — The Mountaineer’s multi-purpose threat turned in a big multi-purpose game in Ephrata’s 47-20 romp over Muhlenberg. On offense, Weidman rushed for 143 yards on 16 takes with three touchdown romps. On defense he was in on six total tackles. And in special teams he returned three kickoffs for 125 yards, including an 81-yard return in the Mounts’ victory.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Weston Nolt, OT-DT, Ephrata — Nolt earned a high blocking grade on offense, helping open holes for Weidman while picking up one pancake block. On defense, he was in on eight total tackles, with six solo sticks, plus five hits for losses, 2.5 sacks, a pair of QB hurries and a forced fumble as Ephrata KO’d Muhlenberg.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Weston Stoltzfus, QB-DB, Octorara — It was a do-it-all kind of night for Stoltzfus, who helped the Braves rally past Kennard-Dale 18-16 for a clutch road win. Stoltzfus clicked on 9-of-16 passes for 175 yards with a TD toss, and he tacked on 60 rushing yards on nine carries with a TD keeper. On defense, he amassed 11 total tackles, he forced a pair of fumbles — including one late in the game to help Octorara maintain its lead — and he iced the win with an interception with two seconds to play for the Braves.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Kalani Adams, OG-LB, Northern Lebanon — It was a streak-snapping night for the Vikings, and Adams was right in the middle of it. He earned a high blocking grade on offense, and on defense, he made 11 stops, including three tackles for losses and a pair of sacks in Northern Lebanon’s 13-7 victory over Pine Grove, which snapped the Vikes’ 12-game losing skid.

