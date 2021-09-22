The L-L League Quarterback Club has tabbed its top performers from the Week 4 games. Here are their selections …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Hayden Johnson, QB, Manheim Township — The Blue Streaks’ rookie sophomore had his best game to date, clicking on 25-of-32 passes for 250 yards with four TD strikes in Township’s 26-13 victory at Spring-Ford to even up its record at 2-2.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Jordan Martin, OL-DL, Penn Manor — The Comets stunned Warwick 30-28 on a Hail Mary TD pass at the horn, and Martin came up big on both sides of the trenches. On offense, he earned a blocking grade of 90 percent, and on defense, Martin was in on four tackles as Penn Manor improved to 3-1 for its best start since 2013.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Anthony Bourassa, RB, Cocalico — The Eagles’ bell-cow back gouged out 313 yards on 28 carries with a pair of TD runs — including a 70-yarder and an 80-yarder — as Cocalico topped Garden Spot 31-20 and improved to 2-2.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Rocco Daugherty, LB, Manheim Central — The Barons improved to 4-0 compliments of a wild and wacky 43-40 victory at Perkiomen Valley, and Daugherty was a key cog on defense with eight tackles, including seven solo sticks for Central.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Tristin Sadowski, QB, Garden Spot — The Spartans dropped a 31-20 decision against Cocalico to dip to 0-4, but Sadowski had a big dual-threat night vs. the Eagles. He completed 23-of-35 passes for 267 yards with three TD strikes, and he chipped in with 75 rushing yards on QB keepers.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Deric Hoover, OL-DL, Ephrata — The Mountaineers clipped Elco 28-7 for a 3-1 start, and Hoover was a key cog on both sides of the ball. He earned a high blocking grade on offense, and on defense, Hoover amassed 13 tackles, with four solo hits and an interception, which he returned 39 yards for a TD.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Robert Footman, QB, Columbia — The Crimson Tide sailed to a 60-41 victory over Lancaster Catholic for a 3-1 getaway, and Footman was the catalyst. He hit on 13-of-28 passes for 347 yards with five TD tosses, and he added 157 rushing yards with a pair of TD keepers for 504 total yards and seven touchdowns total.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Mitchell Hetrick, DL, Northern Lebanon — The Vikings picked up a 27-0 whitewash win over Lebanon, and Hetrick spearheaded the defense with 8.5 tackles, plus three stops for losses and a pair of sacks as Northern Lebanon improved to 3-1.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage