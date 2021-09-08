The L-L League Quarterback Club has announced its top performers from the Week 2 games. Here are their honorees …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Erik Hinkle, WR-DB, Penn Manor — The Comets dropped a 31-0 decision against reigning District 3 Class 4A champ Lampeter-Strasburg, but Hinkle came up big from his safety spot on defense with 15 total tackles — including eight solo sticks — plus a pair of pass breakups and an interception for Penn Manor.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: No nominations.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Jaiyell Plowden, WR-DB, Conestoga Valley — The Buckskins used a big second-half rally to top Garden Spot 38-23, and Plowden was all over the place on both sides of the ball. On offense, he hauled in eight receptions for 201 yards with a pair of TD grabs, and on defense he made five solo tackles and broke up a pair of passes as CV improved to 1-1.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Tyler Fahnestock, OL-DL — The Barons whitewashed Hempfield 14-0, and Fahnestock was a key cog on both sides of the line of scrimmage. He earned a high blocking grade on offense, and on defense he made nine solo stops and registered a pair of sacks as Central zoomed to 2-0.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Cody Stough, RB-LB, Donegal — It was a multi-purpose game for Stough, who helped the Indians beat backyard rival Columbia by a 28-18 score. On offense, he rushed for 67 yards on eight carries with a TD run, and he caught three passes for 120 yards with two TD receptions. And on defense, Stough was in on five tackles with a pair of pass breakups as Donegal evened its mark at 1-1.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: James Ellis, OL-DL, Ephrata — The Mountaineers improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2000 compliments of a 28-7 victory over Palmyra, and Ellis had a terrific two-way game in the trenches. On offense, he earned a high blocking grade, and on defense, Ellis was in on five stops, with 3.5 tackles for losses and half a sack for the victors.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Peyton Temple, QB, Pequea Valley — The Braves dropped a 41-20 decision against Hanover in their season opener, but Temple had a successful debut behind center as PV’s starting QB. He clicked on 17 of 31 passes for 207 yards with three TD passes for the Braves.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Ethan Schriver, C-DL, Annville-Cleona — The Dutchmen dropped a 38-14 decision against Fleetwood in their season opener, but Schriver came up big in the trenches. He earned a high blocking grade on offense, and on defense he was in on six tackles for A-C.

