The L-L League Quarterback Club has tabbed their top performers from the Week 9 games. Here are their honorees …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Jadyn Jones, RB, Wilson — The Bulldogs pulled off a late 28-21 victory at Hempfield to clinch at least a tie for the section championship, and Jones was a key cog in the win with a big night toting the rock. He piled up 139 rushing yards on 21 carries with a pair of TD runs, including a 2-yarder in the first half, and then the game-winning 14-yard TD burst with 32 seconds to play as Wilson improved to 4-0 in league games.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Jon Ramsey, OL, Wilson — In the Bulldogs’ thrilling win over Hempfield, Ramsey earned a high blocking grade for his trench play up front, and he helped pave the way for Wilson amassing 280 rushing yards as the Bulldogs earned at least a share of their 29th L-L League section championship.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Anthony Bourassa, RB, Cocalico — Another week, another huge rushing effort for the Eagles’ workhorse back, who rushed for 330 yards on 23 carries with a pair of TD runs in Cocalico’s 27-21 victory over Warwick, which gave the Eagles no worse than a tie for section gold. Bourassa’s TD runs covered 12 yards and 80 yards; it was the seventh time this season he had a TD run of 70 or more yards, and Bourassa goes into Week 10 with a league-best 1,725 rushing yards and 21 TD bolts.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Chase Tucker, OL, Cocalico — In the Eagles’ triumph over Warwick, Tucker earned a high blocking grade on offense, helping Cocalico pile up 354 rushing yards vs. the Warriors. Tucker has helped pave the way for the Eagles to hammer out a league-leading 2,828 rushing yards through the Week 9 games.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Kye Harting, QB, Garden Spot — It was a 100/100 night for Harting, who helped the Spartans outlast Lancaster Catholic by a 45-27 count. He clicked on 8-of-15 passes for 111 yards with a pair of TD tosses, and he also rushed for 111 yards on 13 carries with a pair of TD keepers. Harting also caught one pass for 15 yards as Garden Spot churned out 411 yards and improved to 2-1 in league games.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Tyler Hurst, OL-DL, Garden Spot — In the Spartans’ triumph over Lancaster Catholic, Hurst earned a high blocking grade on offense, helping Garden Spot crank out 265 rushing yards vs. the Crusaders. And on defense, he chipped in with six tackles and a sack in the Spartans’ win.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Mike Trainor, RB-DB, Octorara — The Braves zoomed past Annville-Cleona 53-7 to remain in line for a D3-4A playoff bid, and Trainor was all over the place on both sides of the ball in Octorara’s victory. On offense, he rushed for 221 yards on just nine carries — averaging 24.5 yards per pop — with a pair of TD runs, and he caught two passes for 52 yards with a TD reception for the Braves. And on defense, from his safety spot, Trainor made six tackles as Octorara picked up its seventh victory, most in a single season in program history.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Andrew Koennecker, OL-DL, Octorara — In the Braves’ win over Annville-Cleona, Koennecker was a trench linchpin, earning a high blocking grade with one pancake block on offense, plus three tackles and a sack on defense. He helped Octorara rush for 504 yards and gain 634 total yards of offense against the Dutchmen.

