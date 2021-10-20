The L-L League QB Club has weighed in with its top performers from the Week 8 games. Here are their honorees …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Cam Harbaugh, QB, Hempfield — The Black Knights snapped a 7-game losing streak against rival Manheim Township with a 17-14 victory, and Harbaugh had yet another clutch dual-threat night behind center to help lead the way. He hit on 13-of-23 pass for 171 yards with a TD toss, and he also rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries with a 10-yard TD keeper as Hempfield knocked the Blue Streaks out of a first-place tie with Wilson, and hoisted the Joseph F. Kurjiaka Trophy for the first time in the history of the traveling trophy series.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Deyvid Palepale, OL-DE, Hempfield — While Harbaugh steered the ship, Palepale came up big in the trenches for the Knights, who KO’d their rivals. He earned a high blocking grade on offense, helping Hempfield churn out 368 yards, and on defense, Palepale was in on four tackles with a pass breakup in the victory.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Steven Flinton, RB, Cocalico — Now healthy after an early season injury, Flinton is back up to speed and making plays for the Eagles. In Cocalico’s 49-28 victory over Elizabethtown, he rushed for 102 yards on seven carries with a 41-yard TD run, and Flinton also caught two passes for 44 yards, and both grabs went for touchdowns, covering 9 and 35 yards as the Eagles beat the Bears and remained atop the section standings.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Nick Haas, LB, Manheim Central — The Barons barreled past longtime rival Conestoga Valley 63-0, and Haas was one of Central’s key cogs on defense with nine tackles, and he scooped up a fumble and returned it 27 yards for a TD as the Barons held CV to 127 yards and earned their third shutout victory this season.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Noah Rohrer, RB-LB, Donegal – The Indians bounced back in a big way with a clutch 35-27 win over Ephrata, and Rohrer had a big night on both sides of the ball. On offense, he rushed for 140 yards on 23 carries with a trio of TD runs. And on defense, Rohrer was in on 10 stops, with one tackle for a loss, plus an interception as Donegal held Ephrata to 50 rushing yards and knocked the Mountaineers out of a first-place tie in the section hunt.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Owen Champ, OL-DT, Donegal — In the Indians’ win over Ephrata, Champ came up large along the line of scrimmage. He earned a high blocking grade on offense, helping Donegal pile up 332 yards — including 250 rushing stripes — and on defense, Champ made eight tackles as the Indians bottled up the Mounts’ lethal rushing attack.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Robert Footman, QB, Columbia — Another week and another big effort for the Crimson Tide’s triggerman, who helped Columbia hold off Annville-Cleona 62-48. Footman clicked on 15-of-20 passes for 283 yards with four TD tosses, and he also rushed for 76 yards on 10 carries with a pair of TD keepers, covering 12 and 20 yards. He leads the league with 2,129 passing yards and 23 TD throws, and Columbia has won five games in a row and sits alone atop the section standings.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Jonathan Shay, TE-DE, Annville-Cleona — The Dutchmen’s freshman edge performer earned a high blocking grade and he caught one pass for 31 yards on offense, and on defense he chipped in with six tackles and a sack as A-C came up a little short in a shootout against Columbia.

