The L-L League Quarterback Club has selected its top performers from the Week 6 games. Here are the honorees …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Tommy Minnich, WR-DB, Hempfield — The Black Knights won their third game in a row, compliments of a 41-6 triumph over McCaskey, and Minnich came up big in the pass-catching department with five receptions for 110 yards and a pair of touchdown grabs as Hempfield improved to 4-2 and got a quick leg-up in the section chase.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Deyvid Palepale, OL-DE, Hempfield — In the Knights’ victory over McCaskey, Palepale earned a high blocking grade on offense — helping Hempfield churn out 359 yards and 20 first downs — and on defense he registered a pair of sacks as Hempfield also remained in the thick of the District 3 Class 6A playoff hunt.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Nick Tran, RB-DB, Conestoga Valley — The Buckskins’ scatback ran wild in the Buckskins’ 35-21 victory over Elizabethtown, piling up 178 yards on 25 carries with three TD runs as CV won its second game in a row. Tran also chipped in from his safety spot with four tackles as the Bucks joined a first-place tie in the section race.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Damien Wolf, OL-DE, Cocalico — A big two-way night for Wolf, who came up large along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in the Eagles’ 28-14 win over Solanco. He earned a high blocking grade on offense, and on defense, Wolf was in on 10 tackles, including five solo sticks, plus a stop for a loss and a sack as Cocalico earned a tie for the top spot in the section chase.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Berkeley Wagner, QB-DB, Lampeter-Strasburg — For the second straight week, the Pioneers’ multi-purpose signal-caller put together a 100/100 night in the pocket. In L-S’s 42-14 win over Lancaster Catholic, Wagner completed 13-of-18 passes for 192 yards with a TD toss, and he also rumbled for 104 yards on 15 carries with five TD runs as the Pioneers won their fifth game in a row. Wagner added 10 tackles from his safety spot as L-S opened defense of its section title with a victory.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Luke Hines, DE, Lampeter-Strasburg — Hines was a one-man wrecking crew in the Pioneers’ win over Lancaster Catholic, piling up 11 tackles, including one stop for a loss, plus a forced fumble, a sack and five QB hurries for rampaging L-S.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Chase Maguire, RB-DB, Annville-Cleona — The Dutchmen cruised to a 41-0 victory over backyard rival Northern Lebanon, and Maguire had his fingerprints all over A-C’s win. On offense, he chugged for 152 yards on 26 carries with a TD run, and on defense, Maguire registered three tackles and he broke up a pass to help preserve the shutout.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Brad Smith, DE, Annville-Cleona — In the Dutchmen’s whitewash win over Northern Lebanon, Smith was in on 10 tackles — with four solo sticks — and he had one stop for a loss as A-C’s defense allowed just 106 yards vs. the Vikings.

