The Lancaster-Lebanon League Quarterback Club has honored its top performers from the Week 7 games. Here is who they tabbed …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Aadyn Richards, RB-LB, Cedar Crest — What a simply staggering dual-threat performance for Richards, who helped the Falcons knock off Hempfield 20-13, bumping the Black Knights out of a first-place tie in the section race. On offense, Richards rushed for 121 yards on 19 carries with a 10-yard TD run. On defense, he piled up 19 tackles, including seven sticks for losses, plus a pair of sacks and a forced fumble, and Richards picked off a pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown in Cedar Crest’s clutch win.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Jackson Roache, DE, Manheim Township — The Blue Streaks picked off Penn Manor 48-14 to remain in a first-place tie with Wilson in the section chase, and Roache keyed Township’s defense against the Comets with nine tackles — including five solo stops — plus a QB hurry as the streaking Streaks won their fourth game in a row.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Macoy Kneisley, QB, Conestoga Valley — The Buckskins dropped a section matchup against Cocalico to fall out of a tie for first place, but Kneisley had a huge night through the air, clicking on 20-of-34 passes for 333 yards with four TD strikes for CV.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Jared Stauffer, OL-DL, Cocalico — In the Eagles’ 46-28 victory over CV, Stauffer came up big in the trenches on both sides of the ball for Cocalico. On offense, he earned a high blocking grade, helping the Eagles hammer out 440 rushing yards and 505 total yards against the Bucks. And on defense, Stauffer was in on five tackles, including one hit for a loss as Cocalico remained in a first-place tie with Warwick.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Andre Weidman, RB-LB, Ephrata — The Mountaineers’ two-way standout continued his torrid season with a terrific dual-threat performance in Ephrata’s 29-21 come-from-behind win over Lancaster Catholic. On offense, Weidman rushed for 232 yards on 34 carries with a pair of TD runs, including a 55-yard scoring sprint — plus the 2-point conversion run to cap the drive — to ice the Mounts’ comeback. And on defense, he was in on nine tackles — including six solo stops — with half a sack as Ephrata remained in a tie for first place after Weidman registered his second 200-yard rushing game in a row.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Cole Sieger, OL-DL, Ephrata — In the Mounts’ exciting win over Lancaster Catholic, Sieger was a key cog along the line of scrimmage. On offense, he earned a high blocking grade, helping Ephrata generate more than 300 yards, including Weidman’s big rushing performance. And on defense, Sieger chipped in with three tackles, as the Mounts held the Crusaders to less than 200 total yards.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Corey DiAntonio, WR-DB, Octorara — The Braves KO’d Elco 32-17 to remain in the thick of the section and D3-4A playoff hunts, and DiAntonio had his fingertips all over Octorara’s victory. On offense, he caught seven passes for 154 yards with four TD grabs — most by an L-L League receiver in a game this season — and DiAntonio chipped in with a tackle on defense as the Braves beat the defending section champs.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Kaden King, C-DT, Octorara — In the Braves’ win over Elco, King was a force in the trenches with a high blocking grade and one pancake block on offense, plus eight tackles and a pair of stops for losses on defense for Octorara.

