The Lancaster-Lebanon League Quarterback Club has released its top performers from the Week 5 games. Here are their honorees …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Cam Harbaugh, QB, Hempfield — The Black Knights picked up a key 27-21 crossover win against Warwick, and Harbaugh had an excellent dual-threat night in the pocket. He clicked on 8-of-12 passes for 146 yards with a touchdown throw, and Harbaugh bolted for 208 yards on 26 carries with a trio of TD keepers as the Knights won their second game in a row and improved to 3-2.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Bobby Lischner, OT-DT, McCaskey — The Red Tornado dropped a 35-7 crossover decision against Conestoga Valley to dip to 2-3, but Lischner had a big game in the trenches up front. On offense he earned a high blocking grade, and on defense he was in on three tackles. Lischner is also a nationally-ranked long-snapper for McCaskey.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Nick Tran, RB, Conestoga Valley — Tran ran wild in the Buckskins’ 28-point triumph over McCaskey with 25 carries for 150 yards with three TD runs, covering 7, 17 and 6 yards, respectively, as CV snapped a 2-game slide and improved to 2-3.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Logan Saunders, DE, Manheim Central — The Barons remained perfect with a tight 24-21 crossover victory over Wilson, and Saunders was a pest off the edge against the Bulldogs. He piled up 10 total tackles — including four solo sticks — and a QB sack to spearhead the league’s top-ranked defense, and Central improved to 5-0.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Mason McClair, WR-DB, Lancaster Catholic — It was a standout multi-purpose night for McClair, who helped the Crusaders sail past Annville-Cleona 49-14 in a crossover clash. On offense he had seven carries for 70 yards, plus seven receptions for 122 yards with a TD grab. And on defense, McClair had a tackle for a loss and he forced a fumble as Catholic improved to 3-2.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Owen Champ, C-DT, Donegal — The red-hot Indians picked up their fourth win in a row compliments of a 28-14 crossover victory against Elco, and Champ had himself a big night along the line of scrimmage. He earned a high blocking grade on offense, and on defense he was in on seven tackles — with five solo hits — with two stops for losses plus a half of a sack as Donegal improved to 4-1.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Mike Trainor, RB-DB, Octorara — The Braves cruised past Lebanon 54-0 in a crossover tilt for a 4-1 start, and Trainor was a thorn in the Cedars’ side throughout. On offense, he carried 11 times for 106 yards with a TD run and he caught four passes for another 45 yards. And on defense from his safety spot, Trainor had six tackles, a sack and a pair of interceptions for Octorara.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Kaden King, C-DT, Octorara — In the Braves’ shutout victory over Lebanon, King owned the line of scrimmage. He earned a high blocking grade with four pancake blocks on offense, helping Octorara pile up 429 yards of total offense. And on defense, King had five tackles, including a pair of stops for losses, and he forced a fumble for the Braves.

