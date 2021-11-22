The Lancaster-Lebanon League has lost a legend.

Longtime coach, educator and Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee Norbie Danz passed away over the weekend.

The 1951 Lancaster Catholic grad went on to play football for George Washington University before a stint in the Air Force. He then embarked on a wildly successful coaching career, with stops at Lebanon Catholic, Cedar Crest and McCaskey, in a career that spanned from 1959 through 1995.

“Norbie is the godfather of Cedar Crest football,” Falcons’ coach Rob Wildasin told LNP for a story in 2019. “If you don’t listen to him or if you don’t respect him, I think you’re making a mistake. Any time I can catch up with him, I enjoy it. I’ll take his wisdom any time he wants to give it to me.”

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of legendary Cedar Crest coach Norbie Danz. As a coach, he set the bar for success at Cedar Crest and in Lebanon County. Our thoughts go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/Rzg0aQPnIj — Cedar Crest Football (@Falcons242) November 21, 2021

Danz’s first coaching stop was at Lebanon Catholic, where he guided the Beavers to three Tri-County Conference championships and to a 68-26-3 record from 1959 through 1968.

Then came the first of his two stints at Cedar Crest, from 1972 through 1975 in the first four seasons of the L-L League. Danz led the Falcons to a pair of Section One titles and to 25 league wins over that clip.

“Norbie is a name we’ve always known here,” Wildasin told LNP for a story in 2019. “I enjoy Norbie a lot. Since I’ve been the head coach here, he’s not afraid to tell you what you should or shouldn’t be doing. He’s awesome.”

Danz headed home to Lancaster to skipper McCaskey, and from 1976 through 1985 he guided the Red Tornado to three Section One championships and to a 54-24 record in league play.

Danz closed out his coaching career with his second stop at Cedar Crest, leading the Falcons’ program from 1986 through 1995. Cedar Crest won the Section One title in his first season back in 1986, and Danz guided the Falcons to 31 league victories during that 10-year run.

“I was lucky,” Danz told LNP for a story in 2019. “Everywhere I went, we had good assistant coaches, we had talent, and we stuck with the fundamentals.”

It was a family affair for Danz; his son Chris and his grandson Chris both played quarterback for Cedar Crest, and grandson Tommy also played football for the Falcons before settling in as Cedar Crest’s boys basketball coach.

“I’m very proud of my family,” Danz told LNP for a story in 2019. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77