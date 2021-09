Here are the L-L League football leading rushers, passers and receivers through the first four weeks of the season …

RUSHING

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 77 carries for 710 yards, 9.2 avg., 8 TD

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 84 carries for 630 yards, 7.5 avg., 8 TD

Christian Royer, Warwick — 84 carries for 453 yards, 5.4 avg., 7 TD

Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 83 carries for 403 yards, 4.9 avg., 4 TD

Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central — 80 carries for 378 yards, 4.7 avg., 5 TD

Luke Williams, Elco — 69 carries for 376 yards, 5.5 avg., 2 TD

Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 59 carries for 319 yards, 5.4 avg., 2 TD

Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 51 carries for 370 yards, 7.3 avg., 4 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 36 carries for 315 yards, 8.8 avg., 3 TD

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 44 carries for 286 yards, 6.5 avg., 5 TD

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 20 carries for 283 yards, 14.2 avg., 2 TD

Elijah Reimold, Solanco — 31 carries for 274 yards, 8.8 avg., 4 TD

Jon Holmes, Donegal — 31 carries for 272 yards, 8.8 avg., 4 TD

Pedro De’Arce, Lebanon — 58 carries for 269 yards, 4.6 avg., 1 TD

Shymere Covington, McCaskey — 41 carries for 260 yards, 6.3 avg., 4 TD

Zach Turpen, Solanco — 40 carries for 252 yards, 6.3 avg., 2 TD

Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 39 carries for 251 yards, 6.4 avg., 2 TD

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 37 carries for 250 yards, 6.8 avg., 4 TD

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 48 carries for 249 yards, 5.2 avg., 3 TD

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 52 carries for 234 yards, 4.5 avg., 1 TD

Robert Footman, Columbia — 45 carries for 227 yards, 5.0 avg., 3 TD

Cody Stough, Donegal — 23 carries for 213 yards, 9.3 avg., 4 TD

Cole Thomas, Elco — 43 carries for 212 yards, 4.9 avg., 5 tD

Robert Castagna, Solanco — 45 carries for 203 yards, 4.5 avg., 0 TD

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 64 carries for 200 yards, 3.1 avg., 2 TD

PASSER EFFICIENCY RATING

(Minimum 15 pass attempts)

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 24 of 42 for 527 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT - 141 rating

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 59 of 89 for 814 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT - 116 rating

Jack Reed, Warwick — 55 of 97 for 989 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT - 112 rating

Landen Baughman, Donegal — 15 of 28 for 319 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT - 104 rating

Robert Footman, Columbia — 80 of 148 for 1,264 yards, 14 TD, 5 INT - 100 rating

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 56 of 90 for 813 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT - 99 rating

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 76 of 113 for 852 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT - 98 rating

Hunter Mortimer, Ephrata — 19 of 33 for 324 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT - 96 rating

Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 64 of 106 for 721 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT - 95 rating

Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 31 of 68 for 491 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT - 92 rating

Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 27 of 53 for 510 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT - 91 rating

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 19 of 33 for 280 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT - 90 rating

Matt Remash, McCaskey — 33 of 74 for 655 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT - 81 rating

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 38 of 78 for 524 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT - 81 rating

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 50 of 97 for 690 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT - 80 rating

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 23 of 48 for 346 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT - 76 rating

Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 24 of 56 for 334 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT — 66 rating

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 9 of 19 for 96 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT - 63 rating

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 34 of 76 for 598 yards, 4 TD, 5 INT - 62 rating

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 27 of 61 for 449 yards, 4 TD, 5 INT - 57 rating

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 17 of 49 for 200 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT - 46 rating

Pedro De’Arce, Lebanon — 14 of 25 for 150 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT - 40 rating

Emanuel Mason, Lebanon — 8 of 15 for 74 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT - 39 rating

RECEPTIONS

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 33 catches for 434 yards, 13.2 avg., 5 TD

Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 26 catches for 264 yards, 10.2 avg., 3 TD

Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 25 catches for 286 yards, 11.4 avg., 3 TD

Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 23 catches for 416 yards, 18.1 avg., 5 TD

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 23 catches for 377 yards, 16.4 avg., 2 TD

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 20 carries for 243 yards, 12.2 avg., 1 TD

Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 18 catches for 386 yards, 21.4 avg., 5 TD

Adam Acker, Hempfield — 17 catches for 202 yards, 11.9 avg., 0 TD

Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot — 16 catches for 278 yards, 17.4 avg., 1 TD

Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 16 catches for 290 yards, 18.1 avg., 2 TD

Ryan Fink, Warwick — 15 catches for 301 yards, 20.1 avg., 1 TD

Michael Heckman, Manheim Township — 14 catches for 133 yards, 9.5 avg., 2 TD

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 13 catches for 297 yards, 22.9 avg., 4 TD

Dominic Wallace, Pequea Valley — 13 catches for 220 yards, 16.9 avg., 3 TD

Blake Weaver, Garden Spot — 13 catches for 120 yards, 9.2 avg., 0 TD

Isaac Burks, McCaskey — 12 catches for 318 yards, 26.5 avg., 2 TD

Dwight Ostermayer, Northern Lebanon — 12 catches for 235 yards, 19.6 avg., 3 TD

Jayden Boone, Columbia — 11 catches for 202 yards, 18.4 avg., 2 TD

Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 11 catches for 98 yards, 8.9 avg., 0 TD

J’von Collazo, Columbia — 11 catches for 206 yards, 18.7 avg., 3 TD

Brady Harbach, Manheim Central — 11 catches for 106 yards, 9.6 avg., 0 TD

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage