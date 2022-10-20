Hamburg vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League football
Lancaster Catholic's Elijah Cunningham (1) looks for running room against Hamburg during first-half action of an L-L League Section 5 football game at Lancaster Catholic High School on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT

I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

On tap for Week 9 are more must-see, head-to-head section showdowns as the races for section titles and District 3 playoff spots are approaching the finish line.

There are 19 games on the Week 9 schedule, all set for Friday night.

Here are my selections

LAST WEEK: 16-3

OVERALL: 130-49

SECTION 1

Hempfield over Cedar Crest

Manheim Township over Penn Manor

Wilson over McCaskey

SECTION 2

Exeter over Conestoga Valley

Manheim Central over Governor Mifflin

Warwick over Lebanon

SECTION 3

Elizabethtown over Garden Spot

Solanco over Fleetwood

Twin Valley over Daniel Boone

SECTION 4

Cocalico over Berks Catholic

Lampeter-Strasburg over Conrad Weiser

Elco over Donegal

Wyomissing over Octorara

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona over Schuylkill Valley

Kutztown over Columbia

Hamburg over Northern Lebanon

Lancaster Catholic over Pequea Valley

NONLEAGUE

Ephrata over Muhlenberg

Central York over Reading

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners from L-L League football Week 8 games
Top individual performances through L-L League football Week 8 games
Here are the leading rushers, passers, receivers through L-L League football Week 8 action

