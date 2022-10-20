I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.
On tap for Week 9 are more must-see, head-to-head section showdowns as the races for section titles and District 3 playoff spots are approaching the finish line.
There are 19 games on the Week 9 schedule, all set for Friday night.
Here are my selections …
LAST WEEK: 16-3
OVERALL: 130-49
SECTION 1
Hempfield over Cedar Crest
Manheim Township over Penn Manor
Wilson over McCaskey
SECTION 2
Exeter over Conestoga Valley
Manheim Central over Governor Mifflin
Warwick over Lebanon
SECTION 3
Elizabethtown over Garden Spot
Solanco over Fleetwood
Twin Valley over Daniel Boone
SECTION 4
Cocalico over Berks Catholic
Lampeter-Strasburg over Conrad Weiser
Elco over Donegal
Wyomissing over Octorara
SECTION 5
Annville-Cleona over Schuylkill Valley
Kutztown over Columbia
Hamburg over Northern Lebanon
Lancaster Catholic over Pequea Valley
NONLEAGUE
Ephrata over Muhlenberg
Central York over Reading
