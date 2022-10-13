2022 Berks Catholic at Lampeter-Strasburg Football
Buy Now

Landon Coronado (71) and Tristen Showers (63) lead Lampeter-Strasburg on the field before kickoff against Berks Catholic during L-L League Week 7 football action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lampeter on Friday, October 7, 2022.

 Mark Palczewski

I'm flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

On tap for Week 8 is one of the biggest games across the state: Exeter (7-0) at Hempfield (6-1) in a nonleague battle royale. There are 19 games on the Week 8 schedule, all of them set for Friday night.

Here are my selections

LAST WEEK: 14-5

OVERALL: 114-46

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest over McCaskey

Manheim Township over Reading

Wilson over Penn Manor

SECTION 2

Manheim Central over Conestoga Valley

Governor Mifflin over Lebanon

Warwick over Muhlenberg

SECTION 3

Solanco over Daniel Boone

Elizabethtown over Fleetwood

Twin Valley over Ephrata

SECTION 4

Berks Catholic over Octorara

Cocalico over Donegal

Wyomissing over Conrad Weiser

Lampeter-Strasburg over Elco

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona over Pequea Valley

Northern Lebanon over Columbia

Hamburg over Schuylkill Valley

Lancaster Catholic over Kutztown

NONLEAGUE

Exeter over Hempfield

Garden Spot over Central Mountain

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners from L-L League football Week 7 games
Lancaster-Lebanon QB Club names top performers from Week 7 action

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags