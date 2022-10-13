I'm flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.
On tap for Week 8 is one of the biggest games across the state: Exeter (7-0) at Hempfield (6-1) in a nonleague battle royale. There are 19 games on the Week 8 schedule, all of them set for Friday night.
Here are my selections …
LAST WEEK: 14-5
OVERALL: 114-46
SECTION 1
Cedar Crest over McCaskey
Manheim Township over Reading
Wilson over Penn Manor
SECTION 2
Manheim Central over Conestoga Valley
Governor Mifflin over Lebanon
Warwick over Muhlenberg
SECTION 3
Solanco over Daniel Boone
Elizabethtown over Fleetwood
Twin Valley over Ephrata
SECTION 4
Berks Catholic over Octorara
Cocalico over Donegal
Wyomissing over Conrad Weiser
Lampeter-Strasburg over Elco
SECTION 5
Annville-Cleona over Pequea Valley
Northern Lebanon over Columbia
Hamburg over Schuylkill Valley
Lancaster Catholic over Kutztown
NONLEAGUE
Exeter over Hempfield
Garden Spot over Central Mountain
