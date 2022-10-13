I'm flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

On tap for Week 8 is one of the biggest games across the state: Exeter (7-0) at Hempfield (6-1) in a nonleague battle royale. There are 19 games on the Week 8 schedule, all of them set for Friday night.

Here are my selections …

LAST WEEK: 14-5

OVERALL: 114-46

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest over McCaskey

Manheim Township over Reading

Wilson over Penn Manor

SECTION 2

Manheim Central over Conestoga Valley

Governor Mifflin over Lebanon

Warwick over Muhlenberg

SECTION 3

Solanco over Daniel Boone

Elizabethtown over Fleetwood

Twin Valley over Ephrata

SECTION 4

Berks Catholic over Octorara

Cocalico over Donegal

Wyomissing over Conrad Weiser

Lampeter-Strasburg over Elco

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona over Pequea Valley

Northern Lebanon over Columbia

Hamburg over Schuylkill Valley

Lancaster Catholic over Kutztown

NONLEAGUE

Exeter over Hempfield

Garden Spot over Central Mountain

