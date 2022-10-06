I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.
On tap for Week 7 are 19 games, with 18 on Friday’s slate, plus one game set for Saturday afternoon. Two big games to circle: Elizabethtown at Solanco, who are both undefeated, in a Section 3 showdown, and Hempfield at Wilson for first place in a Section 1 clash.
Here are my Week 7 selections …
LAST WEEK: 17-2
OVERALL: 100-41
SECTION 1
Manheim Township over Cedar Crest
Wilson over Hempfield
Reading over McCaskey
SECTION 2
Governor Mifflin over Conestoga Valley
Exeter over Muhlenberg
Manheim Central over Lebanon
SECTION 3
Solanco over Elizabethtown
Ephrata over Fleetwood
Garden Spot over Twin Valley
SECTION 4
Lampeter-Strasburg over Berks Catholic
Conrad Weiser over Donegal
Elco over Octorara
Wyomissing over Cocalico (Saturday)
SECTION 5
Lancaster Catholic over Annville-Cleona
Schuylkill Valley over Columbia
Hamburg over Pequea Valley
Northern Lebanon over Kutztown
NONLEAGUE
Penn Manor over Daniel Boone
Souderton over Warwick
