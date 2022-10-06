I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

On tap for Week 7 are 19 games, with 18 on Friday’s slate, plus one game set for Saturday afternoon. Two big games to circle: Elizabethtown at Solanco, who are both undefeated, in a Section 3 showdown, and Hempfield at Wilson for first place in a Section 1 clash.

Here are my Week 7 selections …

LAST WEEK: 17-2

OVERALL: 100-41

SECTION 1

Manheim Township over Cedar Crest

Wilson over Hempfield

Reading over McCaskey

SECTION 2

Governor Mifflin over Conestoga Valley

Exeter over Muhlenberg

Manheim Central over Lebanon

SECTION 3

Solanco over Elizabethtown

Ephrata over Fleetwood

Garden Spot over Twin Valley

SECTION 4

Lampeter-Strasburg over Berks Catholic

Conrad Weiser over Donegal

Elco over Octorara

Wyomissing over Cocalico (Saturday)

SECTION 5

Lancaster Catholic over Annville-Cleona

Schuylkill Valley over Columbia

Hamburg over Pequea Valley

Northern Lebanon over Kutztown

NONLEAGUE

Penn Manor over Daniel Boone

Souderton over Warwick

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage