I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

On tap for Week 6 are 19 big games, including 17 head-to-head section clashes on Friday and a pair of nonleague tilts on Saturday. Be sure to keep an eye on the weather forecast, as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our neck of the woods.

Here are my Week 6 selections …

LAST WEEK: 17-2

OVERALL: 83-39

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest over Reading

Hempfield over Penn Manor

Manheim Township over McCaskey

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley over Lebanon

Exeter over Warwick

Manheim Central over Muhlenberg

SECTION 3

Elizabethtown over Daniel Boone

Garden Spot over Ephrata

Solanco over Twin Valley

SECTION 4

Berks Catholic over Conrad Weiser

Cocalico over Elco

Wyomissing over Donegal

Lampeter-Strasburg over Octorara

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona over Kutztown

Columbia over Pequea Valley

Lancaster Catholic over Hamburg

Schuylkill Valley over Northern Lebanon

NONLEAGUE

Wilson over Governor Mifflin (Saturday)

Fleetwood over Kennard-Dale (Saturday)

