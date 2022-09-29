I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.
Several showdown matchups to circle on busy Week 6 slate: In-depth previews of all 19 L-L League football games
On tap for Week 6 are 19 big games, including 17 head-to-head section clashes on Friday and a pair of nonleague tilts on Saturday. Be sure to keep an eye on the weather forecast, as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our neck of the woods.
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES
Here are my Week 6 selections …
LAST WEEK: 17-2
OVERALL: 83-39
SECTION 1
Cedar Crest over Reading
Hempfield over Penn Manor
Manheim Township over McCaskey
SECTION 2
Conestoga Valley over Lebanon
Exeter over Warwick
Manheim Central over Muhlenberg
SECTION 3
Elizabethtown over Daniel Boone
Garden Spot over Ephrata
Solanco over Twin Valley
SECTION 4
Berks Catholic over Conrad Weiser
Cocalico over Elco
Wyomissing over Donegal
Lampeter-Strasburg over Octorara
SECTION 5
Annville-Cleona over Kutztown
Columbia over Pequea Valley
Lancaster Catholic over Hamburg
Schuylkill Valley over Northern Lebanon
NONLEAGUE
Wilson over Governor Mifflin (Saturday)
Fleetwood over Kennard-Dale (Saturday)
