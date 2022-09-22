I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

On tap for the Week 5 games: More head-to-head section action, as seven teams put their undefeated marks on the line. There are 19 games on the slate — all on Friday night — and here are my selections …

LAST WEEK: 17-3

OVERALL: 66-37

SECTION 1

Wilson over Cedar Crest

Manheim Township over Hempfield

Penn Manor over Reading

SECTION 2

Exeter over Lebanon

Governor Mifflin over Muhlenberg

Manheim Central over Warwick

SECTION 3

Daniel Boone over Ephrata

Elizabethtown over Twin Valley

Garden Spot over Fleetwood

SECTION 4

Berks Catholic over Donegal

Lampeter-Strasburg over Cocalico

Conrad Weiser over Octorara

Wyomissing over Elco

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona over Columbia

Hamburg over Kutztown

Lancaster Catholic over Northern Lebanon

Schuylkill Valley over Pequea Valley

NONLEAGUE

Plymouth-Whitemarsh over McCaskey

Solanco over Conestoga Valley

