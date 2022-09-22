I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.
Must-see games aplenty on shiny Week 5 slate: In-depth previews of Friday's 19 L-L League football matchups
On tap for the Week 5 games: More head-to-head section action, as seven teams put their undefeated marks on the line. There are 19 games on the slate — all on Friday night — and here are my selections …
LAST WEEK: 17-3
OVERALL: 66-37
SECTION 1
Wilson over Cedar Crest
Manheim Township over Hempfield
Penn Manor over Reading
SECTION 2
Exeter over Lebanon
Governor Mifflin over Muhlenberg
Manheim Central over Warwick
SECTION 3
Daniel Boone over Ephrata
Elizabethtown over Twin Valley
Garden Spot over Fleetwood
SECTION 4
Berks Catholic over Donegal
Lampeter-Strasburg over Cocalico
Conrad Weiser over Octorara
Wyomissing over Elco
SECTION 5
Annville-Cleona over Columbia
Hamburg over Kutztown
Lancaster Catholic over Northern Lebanon
Schuylkill Valley over Pequea Valley
NONLEAGUE
Plymouth-Whitemarsh over McCaskey
Solanco over Conestoga Valley
