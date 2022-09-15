I'm flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.
On tap for Week 4: The much-anticipated head-to-head section openers, as the 37-team L-L/Berks combo truly begins taking shape. There are 20 games on the docket — 19 on Friday, one on Saturday — and here are my selections …
LAST WEEK: 19-9
OVERALL: 49-34
FRIDAY’S GAMES
SECTION 1
Cedar Crest over Penn Manor
Hempfield over McCaskey
Wilson over Reading
SECTION 2
Warwick over Conestoga Valley
Exeter over Governor Mifflin
Lebanon over Muhlenberg
SECTION 3
Garden Spot over Daniel Boone
Solanco over Ephrata
Twin Valley over Fleetwood
SECTION 4
Wyomissing over Berks Catholic
Cocalico over Octorara
Lampeter-Strasburg over Donegal
SECTION 5
Hamburg over Annville-Cleona
Lancaster Catholic over Columbia
Schuylkill Valley over Kutztown
Northern Lebanon over Pequea Valley
NONLEAGUE
Manheim Township over Spring-Ford
Manheim Central over Susquehannock
Elizabethtown over Red Lion
SATURDAY’S GAME
SECTION 4
Elco over Conrad Weiser
