I'm flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

On tap for Week 4: The much-anticipated head-to-head section openers, as the 37-team L-L/Berks combo truly begins taking shape. There are 20 games on the docket — 19 on Friday, one on Saturday — and here are my selections …

LAST WEEK: 19-9

OVERALL: 49-34

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest over Penn Manor

Hempfield over McCaskey

Wilson over Reading

SECTION 2

Warwick over Conestoga Valley

Exeter over Governor Mifflin

Lebanon over Muhlenberg

SECTION 3

Garden Spot over Daniel Boone

Solanco over Ephrata

Twin Valley over Fleetwood

SECTION 4

Wyomissing over Berks Catholic

Cocalico over Octorara

Lampeter-Strasburg over Donegal

SECTION 5

Hamburg over Annville-Cleona

Lancaster Catholic over Columbia

Schuylkill Valley over Kutztown

Northern Lebanon over Pequea Valley

NONLEAGUE

Manheim Township over Spring-Ford

Manheim Central over Susquehannock

Elizabethtown over Red Lion

SATURDAY’S GAME

SECTION 4

Elco over Conrad Weiser

