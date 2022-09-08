I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.
In the last full week of nonleague action, there are 28 games on the Week 3 slate, including 25 matchups on Friday night and three more Saturday afternoon. Here are my selections …
LAST WEEK: 17-10
OVERALL: 30-25
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Cedar Crest over Warwick
Hempfield over Central York
Cedar Cliff over McCaskey
Solanco over Penn Manor
Red Lion over Reading
Wilson over Martin Luther King
Garden Spot over Conestoga Valley
Exeter over West York
Boyertown over Governor Mifflin
Ephrata over Lebanon
Manheim Central over Cocalico
Daniel Boone over Muhlenberg
Elizabethtown over Lower Dauphin (at Hersheypark Stadium)
Fleetwood over Upper Perkiomen
Conrad Weiser over Twin Valley
Donegal over Palmyra
Elco over Columbia
Lampeter-Strasburg over Kennard-Dale
Lancaster Catholic over Octorara
Annville-Cleona over Littlestown
Hamburg over Eastern York
Pottsville Nativity BVM over Kutztown
York Tech over Northern Lebanon
Hanover over Pequea Valley
Susquenita over Schuylkill Valley
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Harrisburg over Manheim Township
Pope John Paul II over Berks Catholic
Wyomissing over Trinity
