I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

In the last full week of nonleague action, there are 28 games on the Week 3 slate, including 25 matchups on Friday night and three more Saturday afternoon. Here are my selections …

LAST WEEK: 17-10

OVERALL: 30-25

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Cedar Crest over Warwick

Hempfield over Central York

Cedar Cliff over McCaskey

Solanco over Penn Manor

Red Lion over Reading

Wilson over Martin Luther King

Garden Spot over Conestoga Valley

Exeter over West York

Boyertown over Governor Mifflin

Ephrata over Lebanon

Manheim Central over Cocalico

Daniel Boone over Muhlenberg

Elizabethtown over Lower Dauphin (at Hersheypark Stadium)

Fleetwood over Upper Perkiomen

Conrad Weiser over Twin Valley

Donegal over Palmyra

Elco over Columbia

Lampeter-Strasburg over Kennard-Dale

Lancaster Catholic over Octorara

Annville-Cleona over Littlestown

Hamburg over Eastern York

Pottsville Nativity BVM over Kutztown

York Tech over Northern Lebanon

Hanover over Pequea Valley

Susquenita over Schuylkill Valley

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Harrisburg over Manheim Township

Pope John Paul II over Berks Catholic

Wyomissing over Trinity

