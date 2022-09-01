I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.
There are 27 big games on the Week 2 schedule, including a trio of tilts on Thursday night, a full slate on Friday, plus a Saturday game -- and three traveling trophy showdowns to boot. Here are my selections …
LAST WEEK: 13-15
OVERALL: 13-15
Annville-Cleona over Elco (Thursday)
Lancaster Catholic over Delone Catholic (Thursday)
Cedar Crest over CD East
Hempfield over York
Manheim Township over Dallastown
Elizabethtown over McCaskey
Lampeter-Strasburg over Penn Manor
Reading over Muhlenberg (Battle of the Border trophy)
Central Dauphin over Wilson
Daniel Boone over Conestoga Valley
Exeter over Boyertown
Carlisle over Governor Mifflin
Garden Spot over Lebanon
Manheim Central over Immaculata (NJ)
Warwick over Ephrata (George Male trophy)
Fleetwood over Conrad Weiser
Cocalico over Solanco
Twin Valley over Lower Dauphin
Berks Catholic over Executive Education Academy
Donegal over York Suburban
Octorara over Pequea Valley (Brave Bowl trophy)
Wyomissing over Pottsville
Columbia over Hanover
Hamburg over Warrior Run
Susquehanna Township over Northern Lebanon (Thursday)
Schuylkill Valley over Upper Perkiomen
York Tech over Kutztown (Saturday)
