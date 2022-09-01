I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

There are 27 big games on the Week 2 schedule, including a trio of tilts on Thursday night, a full slate on Friday, plus a Saturday game -- and three traveling trophy showdowns to boot. Here are my selections …

LAST WEEK: 13-15

OVERALL: 13-15

Annville-Cleona over Elco (Thursday)

Lancaster Catholic over Delone Catholic (Thursday)

Cedar Crest over CD East

Hempfield over York

Manheim Township over Dallastown

Elizabethtown over McCaskey

Lampeter-Strasburg over Penn Manor

Reading over Muhlenberg (Battle of the Border trophy)

Central Dauphin over Wilson

Daniel Boone over Conestoga Valley

Exeter over Boyertown

Carlisle over Governor Mifflin

Garden Spot over Lebanon

Manheim Central over Immaculata (NJ)

Warwick over Ephrata (George Male trophy)

Fleetwood over Conrad Weiser

Cocalico over Solanco

Twin Valley over Lower Dauphin

Berks Catholic over Executive Education Academy

Donegal over York Suburban

Octorara over Pequea Valley (Brave Bowl trophy)

Wyomissing over Pottsville

Columbia over Hanover

Hamburg over Warrior Run

Susquehanna Township over Northern Lebanon (Thursday)

Schuylkill Valley over Upper Perkiomen

York Tech over Kutztown (Saturday)

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage