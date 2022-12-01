2022 Cocalico at Exeter D3 Championship
Buy Now

Peter Brady (75) of Cocalico celebrates after the Eagles won the District 3 Class 5A football championship against Exeter at Exeter High School’s Don Thomas Stadium in Reading on Friday, November 25, 2022.

 Mark Palczewski

I'm flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

Here are your L-L Quarterback Club all-stars, top performers, coaches for 2022 football season [list]

On deck in Week 15: The PIAA state semifinals, with a pair of L-L League teams set to tee it up this weekend. Cocalico vs. Pine-Richland in 5A on Friday and Wyomissing vs. Neumann-Goretti in 3A on Saturday.

Here are my (homer) selections …

LAST WEEK: 3-1

OVERALL: 190-56

PIAA-5A STATE SEMIFINALS

Cocalico over Pine-Richland

PIAA-3A STATE SEMIFINALS

Wyomissing over Neumann-Goretti

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Review

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags