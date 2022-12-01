I'm flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

On deck in Week 15: The PIAA state semifinals, with a pair of L-L League teams set to tee it up this weekend. Cocalico vs. Pine-Richland in 5A on Friday and Wyomissing vs. Neumann-Goretti in 3A on Saturday.

Here are my (homer) selections …

LAST WEEK: 3-1

OVERALL: 190-56

PIAA-5A STATE SEMIFINALS

Cocalico over Pine-Richland

PIAA-3A STATE SEMIFINALS

Wyomissing over Neumann-Goretti

