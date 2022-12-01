I'm flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.
On deck in Week 15: The PIAA state semifinals, with a pair of L-L League teams set to tee it up this weekend. Cocalico vs. Pine-Richland in 5A on Friday and Wyomissing vs. Neumann-Goretti in 3A on Saturday.
Here are my (homer) selections …
LAST WEEK: 3-1
OVERALL: 190-56
PIAA-5A STATE SEMIFINALS
Cocalico over Pine-Richland
PIAA-3A STATE SEMIFINALS
Wyomissing over Neumann-Goretti
