I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.
On deck in Week 14: District 3 championship games and a PIAA postseason tilt involving five L-L League teams. Here are my selections …
LAST WEEK: 5-1
OVERALL: 187-55
District 3 Class 6A championship
Harrisburg over Manheim Township
District 3 Class 5A championship
Exeter over Cocalico
District 3 Class 4A championship
Bishop McDevitt over Manheim Central
PIAA Class 3A state quarterfinals
Wyomissing over Danville
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES
SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER
SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS
Here are the leading rushers, passers, receivers for L-L League football through Week 13 playoff games
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77