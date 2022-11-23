I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

On deck in Week 14: District 3 championship games and a PIAA postseason tilt involving five L-L League teams. Here are my selections …

LAST WEEK: 5-1

OVERALL: 187-55

District 3 Class 6A championship

Harrisburg over Manheim Township

District 3 Class 5A championship

Exeter over Cocalico

District 3 Class 4A championship

Bishop McDevitt over Manheim Central

PIAA Class 3A state quarterfinals

Wyomissing over Danville

