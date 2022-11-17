I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

On deck in Week 13: The District 3 playoffs, with nine L-L League teams still standing, including eight squads set for semifinal showdowns, and one club teeing it up in a championship game.

My selections …

LAST WEEK: 12-0

OVERALL: 182-54

District 3 Class 6A semifinals

Manheim Township over Hempfield

District 3 Class 5A semifinals

Solanco over Cocalico

Exeter over Northern York

District 3 Class 4A semifinals

Manheim Central over Lampeter-Strasburg

Bishop McDevitt over Twin Valley

District 3 Class 3A championship

Wyomissing over West Perry

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage