I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.
9 L-L League teams set for District 3 football showdowns: In-depth previews of all 6 playoff games on tap
On deck in Week 13: The District 3 playoffs, with nine L-L League teams still standing, including eight squads set for semifinal showdowns, and one club teeing it up in a championship game.
My selections …
LAST WEEK: 12-0
OVERALL: 182-54
District 3 Class 6A semifinals
Manheim Township over Hempfield
District 3 Class 5A semifinals
Solanco over Cocalico
Exeter over Northern York
District 3 Class 4A semifinals
Manheim Central over Lampeter-Strasburg
Bishop McDevitt over Twin Valley
District 3 Class 3A championship
Wyomissing over West Perry
