I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.
Next round of District 3 playoffs on tap: In-depth previews for all 12 postseason games involving 13 L-L League teams
On tap for Week 12, the next round of the District 3 playoffs, with 13 L-L League teams still dancing in their respective classifications. It’s a busy week, with 10 games Friday and two more slated for Saturday … with rain in the forecast, so stay tuned for any potential postponements.
It’s the second week of the postseason, and here are my selections …
LAST WEEK: 6-1
OVERALL: 170-54
D3-6A QUARTERFINALS
Hempfield over Carlisle
Manheim Township over Cumberland Valley
Harrisburg over Wilson (Saturday)
D3-5A QUARTERFINALS
Cocalico over Gettysburg
Solanco over Shippensburg
Exeter over Dover
D3-4A QUARTERFINALS
Manheim Central over York Suburban
Twin Valley over Milton Hershey
Lampeter-Strasburg over Susquehanna Township
D3-3A SEMIFINALS
West Perry over Lancaster Catholic
Wyomissing over Hamburg (Saturday)
D3-2A CHAMPIONSHIP
Trinity over Annville-Cleona
