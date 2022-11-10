I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

On tap for Week 12, the next round of the District 3 playoffs, with 13 L-L League teams still dancing in their respective classifications. It’s a busy week, with 10 games Friday and two more slated for Saturday … with rain in the forecast, so stay tuned for any potential postponements.

It’s the second week of the postseason, and here are my selections …

LAST WEEK: 6-1

OVERALL: 170-54

D3-6A QUARTERFINALS

Hempfield over Carlisle

Manheim Township over Cumberland Valley

Harrisburg over Wilson (Saturday)

D3-5A QUARTERFINALS

Cocalico over Gettysburg

Solanco over Shippensburg

Exeter over Dover

D3-4A QUARTERFINALS

Manheim Central over York Suburban

Twin Valley over Milton Hershey

Lampeter-Strasburg over Susquehanna Township

D3-3A SEMIFINALS

West Perry over Lancaster Catholic

Wyomissing over Hamburg (Saturday)

D3-2A CHAMPIONSHIP

Trinity over Annville-Cleona

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage