I'm flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.
Here are the seeds and matchups for the 17 L-L League football teams that made the District 3 playoffs
On tap for Week 11 … playoffs. The postseason gets started with eight L-L League teams competing in seven games.
I’ll continue making picks and predictions as long as there are L-L League teams teed up and ready to play. Here are this week’s selections …
LAST WEEK: 17-2
OVERALL: 164-53
THURSDAY
EASTERN CONFERENCE CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
Berks Catholic over Pine Grove
FRIDAY
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 5A
Cocalico over Elizabethtown
Garden Spot over Dover
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A
York Suburban over Donegal
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A
Hamburg over Upper Dauphin
West Perry over Schuylkill Valley
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A
Annville-Cleona over Camp Hill
