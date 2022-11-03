I'm flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

On tap for Week 11 … playoffs. The postseason gets started with eight L-L League teams competing in seven games.

I’ll continue making picks and predictions as long as there are L-L League teams teed up and ready to play. Here are this week’s selections …

LAST WEEK: 17-2

OVERALL: 164-53

THURSDAY

EASTERN CONFERENCE CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

Berks Catholic over Pine Grove

FRIDAY

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 5A

Cocalico over Elizabethtown

Garden Spot over Dover

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A

York Suburban over Donegal

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A

Hamburg over Upper Dauphin

West Perry over Schuylkill Valley

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A

Annville-Cleona over Camp Hill

