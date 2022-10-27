2022 Penn Manor at Hempfield Football
Dhamir Wesley (42) of Penn Manor runs after a catch against Elias Sherrick (42) of Hempfield during L-L League Week 6 football action at Hempfield High School in Landisville on Friday, September 30, 2022.

 Mark Palczewski

I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

On tap for Week 10 are the final head-to-head section showdowns, as those five races will hit the finish line. Plus, it’s the final weekend to lock down slots in the District 3 playoffs, so there is plenty riding here.

Week 10. The finale. Here are my selections …

LAST WEEK: 17-2

OVERALL: 147-51

SECTION 1

Hempfield over Reading

Wilson over Manheim Township

Penn Manor over McCaskey

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley over Muhlenberg

Manheim Central over Exeter

Warwick over Governor Mifflin

SECTION 3

Daniel Boone over Fleetwood

Elizabethtown over Ephrata

Solanco over Garden Spot

SECTION 4

Berks Catholic over Elco

Cocalico over Conrad Weiser

Donegal over Octorara

Wyomissing over Lampeter-Strasburg (Saturday)

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona over Northern Lebanon

Hamburg over Columbia

Kutztown over Pequea Valley

Lancaster Catholic over Schuylkill Valley

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Crest over Lebanon

Twin Valley over Hatboro-Horsham

