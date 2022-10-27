I’m flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.
On tap for Week 10 are the final head-to-head section showdowns, as those five races will hit the finish line. Plus, it’s the final weekend to lock down slots in the District 3 playoffs, so there is plenty riding here.
Week 10. The finale. Here are my selections …
LAST WEEK: 17-2
OVERALL: 147-51
SECTION 1
Hempfield over Reading
Wilson over Manheim Township
Penn Manor over McCaskey
SECTION 2
Conestoga Valley over Muhlenberg
Manheim Central over Exeter
Warwick over Governor Mifflin
SECTION 3
Daniel Boone over Fleetwood
Elizabethtown over Ephrata
Solanco over Garden Spot
SECTION 4
Berks Catholic over Elco
Cocalico over Conrad Weiser
Donegal over Octorara
Wyomissing over Lampeter-Strasburg (Saturday)
SECTION 5
Annville-Cleona over Northern Lebanon
Hamburg over Columbia
Kutztown over Pequea Valley
Lancaster Catholic over Schuylkill Valley
NONLEAGUE
Cedar Crest over Lebanon
Twin Valley over Hatboro-Horsham
