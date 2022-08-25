Flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.
There are 28 big games on the Week 1 slate, as the new-look 37-team league gets things kicked off. Here are my selections …
Cedar Crest over Abraham Lincoln
Hempfield over Dallastown
Manheim Township over Cumberland Valley
Penn Manor over Conestoga Valley
Wilson over Roman Catholic
CD East over Reading
John Bartram over McCaskey (Saturday)
Exeter over Daniel Boone (Pig Iron Bowl trophy game)
Governor Mifflin over Spring-Ford
Palmyra over Lebanon
Manheim Central over West Chester East
Warwick over Cocalico
Ephrata over Red Lion
Elizabethtown over Donegal (Saturday)
Fleetwood over Kutztown (Hall of Fame trophy game)
Octorara over Muhlenberg
Lampeter-Strasburg over Solanco (Milk Jug trophy game)
Berks Catholic over Loyalsock
West York over Elco
Conrad Weiser over Garden Spot
Annville-Cleona over Hanover
Eastern York over Columbia
Hamburg over Halifax
York Catholic over Lancaster Catholic
Northern Lebanon over Pine Grove
Pequea Valley over Biglerville
Schuylkill Valley over Twin Valley
Wyomissing over Kennard-Dale (Saturday)
