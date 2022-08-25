Flying solo with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks this fall, so make sure you tune in here every Thursday morning for the fearless forecast.

There are 28 big games on the Week 1 slate, as the new-look 37-team league gets things kicked off. Here are my selections …

Cedar Crest over Abraham Lincoln

Hempfield over Dallastown

Manheim Township over Cumberland Valley

Penn Manor over Conestoga Valley

Wilson over Roman Catholic

CD East over Reading

John Bartram over McCaskey (Saturday)

Exeter over Daniel Boone (Pig Iron Bowl trophy game)

Governor Mifflin over Spring-Ford

Palmyra over Lebanon

Manheim Central over West Chester East

Warwick over Cocalico

Ephrata over Red Lion

Elizabethtown over Donegal (Saturday)

Fleetwood over Kutztown (Hall of Fame trophy game)

Octorara over Muhlenberg

Lampeter-Strasburg over Solanco (Milk Jug trophy game)

Berks Catholic over Loyalsock

West York over Elco

Conrad Weiser over Garden Spot

Annville-Cleona over Hanover

Eastern York over Columbia

Hamburg over Halifax

York Catholic over Lancaster Catholic

Northern Lebanon over Pine Grove

Pequea Valley over Biglerville

Schuylkill Valley over Twin Valley

Wyomissing over Kennard-Dale (Saturday)

