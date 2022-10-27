Believe it or not, the Lancaster-Lebanon League Week 10 football games have arrived, signaling an end to the regular season.

There is plenty riding on this week’s slate:

* Hempfield clinches the outright Section 1 championship with a win at Reading.

* The Exeter at Manheim Central survivor secures the outright Section 2 title.

* Solanco sews up the outright Section 3 crown with a win over Garden Spot.

* Saturday’s Lampeter-Strasburg at Wyomissing winner gets the outright Section 4 banner.

* The Lancaster Catholic at Schuylkill Valley winner gets the outright Section 5 flag.

Plus, District 3 playoff slots will be cemented after all the Week 10 action.

There are 18 games on Friday’s slate, all starting at 7 p.m., plus an intriguing showdown on Saturday afternoon. Here’s a preview of all the Week 10 action …

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Hempfield (5-0 league, 7-2 overall) at Reading (1-4, 3-6): A simple scenario for the Black Knights, who clinch the section championship outright with a victory over the Red Knights, as Hempfield is seeking its first title since 2005, and its first solo crown since 1994, which was the last of three straight section championships for the Black Knights under legendary skipper Jack Yohe. Reading leads this series 12-11, but Hempfield is 3-2 in the last five meetings. This is the first time these teams will collide since they were Section 1 pals back in 2009. … Key stat: Reading is yielding 244.7 yards a game, third-best among Section 1 outfits, and the Red Knights have given up 858 passing yards, fewest among the Section 1 bunch, and fifth-best in the league. Reading’s D will be tested by Hempfield RB Grant Hoover, who leads all Section 1 backs with 780 rushing yards. … Key kids: As mentioned, Reading’s pass-D has been stingy. When Hempfield attacks through the air, keep an eye on QB Jackson Landis (1,486 passing yards, 11 TD tosses) and his 4-pack of fun-bunch flank targets — Micah Gates (32-448, 3 TD), Andy Garcia (29-356, 1 TD), Julian Morales (21-273, 2 TD) and Gabe Benjamin (17-264, 5 TD) — to keep the Red Knights’ secondary busy. … FYI: Hempfield is No. 2 in the D3-6A power ratings, behind No. 1 Central York and ahead of defending champ Harrisburg. A win, and the Black Knights lock up a home game for sure. Hempfield fell to CY in a nonleague game earlier this season, and the Black Knights were KO’d in the D3-6A semifinals last fall by Harrisburg.

Wilson (4-1, 7-2) at Manheim Township (4-1, 7-2): One of the juiciest rivalries going in the L-L League, the Bulldogs and the Blue Streaks will renew their rivalry in Neffsville, keeping their fingers crossed for Reading to pull the upset against Hempfield for a share of the title. Wilson leads this series 38-12-1, and the Bulldogs are 7-3 in the last 10 meetings. Township’s last win was 38-14 in 2019, and they’ve met twice in the D3-6A playoffs over that clip, splitting those games, in 2017 and 2014. The Streaks famously snapped the Bulldogs’ 68-game section winning tear in 2017. … Key stat: Township is allowing 193.8 yards a game, fourth-best in the league, and the Streaks have given up 794 rushing yards, second-fewest in the league. Conversely, Wilson has yielded 858 passing yards, sixth-fewest in the league, and the Streaks have had a penchant for going up top this season; Township QB Hayden Johnson is second in the league with 1,887 passing yards, and he’s thrown 22 TD passes, third-most in the circuit. Johnson also leads the league in pass completions (180) and passing attempts (244), so Wilson better be ready to pass-defend in this clash. … Key kid: Wilson QB Tommy Hunsicker (978 passing yards, 9 TD tosses, 387 rushing yards, 1 TD keeper) must attack Township’s gnarly D and, most importantly, finish drives and not turn the ball over. … And this: MT WR Landon Kennel had eight TD receptions in the last three games — all victories.

Penn Manor (2-3, 4-5) at McCaskey (0-5, 1-8): The Comets need a win and some major help to grab a D3-6A playoff invite in this clash, as the Red Tornado looks to snap an 8-game slide. PM has won the last five games in a row in this series; McCaskey’s last victory was 27-12 back in 2016. … Key stat: McCaskey has given up 404 points, second-most in the league, and the Tornado has rushed for 403 yards, fewest in the league. … Key kid: After missing a good chunk of the season with an injury, PM LB Adam Ditmer has worked his way back into the rotation; he piled up eight tackles last week vs. Manheim Township. … FYI: PM is No. 11 in the D3-6A power ratings, and must jump three teams to get in; Carlisle is squarely on the bubble at No. 8, followed by Dallastown, Central Dauphin and the Comets. … And this: PM QB Eli Warfel needs 106 air yards for 1,000 passing yards this season.

SECTION 2

Exeter (5-0, 9-0) at Manheim Central (5-0, 9-0): Two undefeated power-punchers will lock horns in Manheim, with the outright section championship hanging in the balance. The Barons are angling for their 28th section crown — Wilson has 29 section titles, most in the L-L League, dating back to 1972 — and some payback from last year, when the Eagles pinned a 43-26 loss on Central in the D3-5A playoffs. It was 36-0 at halftime in that tilt. The Barons lead this series 2-1, including a forfeit victory in the D3-3A playoffs back in 1998. … Key stat: Exeter has given up just 719 rushing yards, fewest in the league, and the Eagles have allowed 96 points, second-fewest in the league, while yielding 190.1 yards a game, third-best in the league. Central’s offense checks in at 464.6 yards a game, second-best in the league, with 2,388 rushing yards, third-most in the league, and the Barons have piled up 501 points and they’re averaging a spiffy 55.7 points a game — No. 2 in the state. Unstoppable object, say hello to the immovable force. … Key kid: Next to impossible to pick one player here, but we’ll go with MC RB Brycen Armold, who is on some kind of a roll. He’s coming off a 332-yard, 5-TD night in a win over Governor Mifflin, and in the Barons’ five section games, Armold has darted for 1,015 yards with 17 TD bolts, and his 25 TD runs are tops in the league. Keep your eyes peeled on the line of scrimmage in this clash; Central O-line vs. Exeter’s hard-charging D should be fun to watch. And will likely decide this much-anticipated scrap. … And this: Exeter, the reigning D3-5A champ, is No. 2 in those power ratings, behind No. 1 Solanco. Meanwhile, Central is No. 1 in the D3-4A power ratings, in front of reigning champ Bishop McDevitt and reigning runner-up Lampeter-Strasburg. … FYI: Exeter is 9-0 for the first time since an 11-0 getaway in 2015; Central, which is sitting on 592 wins in program history, is 9-0 for the first time since a 14-0 start in 2018. ... Fun fact: Exeter RB Richie Karstien needs 4 rushing yards for 1,000 and Manheim Central QB Zac Hahn needs 226 yards for 2,000 passing yards.

Governor Mifflin (2-3, 3-6) at Warwick (3-2, 4-5): Some recent history between these teams, as the Mustangs took apart the Warriors 63-35 in the D3-5A playoffs last fall — one year after Mifflin and Warwick were supposed to play for D3-5A gold in 2020, but the Warriors had to forfeit the title to the Mustangs because of coronavirus issues in the school. Mifflin leads this series 8-1. … Key stat: Warwick and Mifflin have given up nearly the exact same amount of yardage; the Mustangs have given up 2,782 yards and the Warriors have allowed 2,733 yards — just 49 yards apart. And this: Mifflin has given up 262 points; Warwick 261. Uncanny. … Key kid: Most likely the last hurrah for Warwick QB Jack Reed, who has put together quite the career in Lititz. He’ll enter this game with 4,597 career passing yards, and barring a 403-yard night vs. Mifflin, he’ll come up just a tad short of the magical 5,000-yard club. There are 27 L-L League QBs in the 5,000-yard passing club, including Warwick’s Joey McCracken, who is 13th in league history with 5,791 air yards. Reed took over for McCracken, and between the two of them, they have 10,000-plus passing yards for the Warriors. Reed needs a 223-yard effort vs. Mifflin to hit 2,000 passing yards this fall. … FYI: Mifflin (No. 20) and Warwick (No. 15) are more than likely out of the D3-5A playoff mix. Way too many teams for the Mustangs to leapfrog — 12 squads go — and the Warriors have to win and somehow jump Cocalico, Northern York and Spring Grove to make it. … And this: Mifflin will see its run of 18 consecutive winning seasons come to a crashing halt this fall. It’s been a heck of a ride in Shillington. ... Fun fact: The second and final home game for Warwick this fall, because of ongoing construction at Grosh Field. The Warriors will return to normalcy in 2023.

Muhlenberg (1-4, 2-7) at Conestoga Valley (2-3, 4-5): A big game for the Buckskins, who find themselves four spots out of a D3-5A playoff bid, so CV needs a win and help to clinch a postseason spot. Two of the league’s top backs on display in Witmer: Muhls’ speedster Giovanni Cavanna (983 rushing yards, 13 TD runs) and CV’s Nick Tran (801 rushing yards, 9 TD runs) will be in the spotlight. … Key stat: Muhlenberg has given up 400 passing yards, second-fewest in the league. The Muhls have yielded 1,875 rushing yards, eighth-most in the league. ... Key kid: CV WR Jeff Fisher (15-256, 4 TD) had a four snags and a TD catch last week vs. Exeter. Muhlenberg must mark him on the flanks. … And this: Long shot at best for CV to make the 12-team D3-5A field; the Bucks are No. 16 — behind Warwick — but they’ll go for a .500 season here.

SECTION 3

Garden Spot (4-1, 7-2) at Solanco (5-0, 9-0): The Golden Mules are poised to pick up their first outright section championship since 1990 — and first crown of any kind since a Section 2 tri-title back in 2015 — but must tame the streaking Spartans, who put up 66 points in a clutch win last week at Elizabethtown. If Garden Spot can KO Solanco here, they’ll share the section hardware. Solanco is 5-1 in its last six games against the Spartans, when they were Section 2 rivals from 2014-19. Garden Spot’s lone win over that clip was 54-31 in 2016. … Key stat: Garden Spot is hammering out 413.2 yards a game, third-best in the league, and the Spartans are yielding 268.9 yards a game, best among Section 3 squads. Solanco is at 370.8 yards a game, third-best in Section 3, and the Mules have piled up 2,829 rushing yards, No. 1 in the league. … Key kids: We’ll go signal-callers here to manage the game, finish drives and limit turnovers; GS QB Kye Harting (1,640 passing yards, 19 TD passes, 935 rushing yards, 10 TD keepers) and Solanco QB Brody Mellinger (471 passing yards, 7 TD tosses against 0 INT, 630 rushing yards, 16 TD keepers) have been terrific D-readers and ball-carriers when they’ve called their own numbers this fall. … FYI: Intriguing game in the D3-5A playoff chase here. Solanco is at No. 1, trying to fend off Exeter for the top seed in the bracket. Meanwhile, Garden Spot is at No. 9, and doesn’t want to dip much further in the 12-team field. … And this: The last time Solanco was 9-0 was in 2015; the Mules fell in Week 10 to Manheim Central in a Section 2 showdown, and shared the title with the Barons and Lampeter-Strasburg.

Ephrata (3-2, 6-3) at Elizabethtown (3-2, 7-2): Both of these teams have been eliminated from the section chase, but they both need a win here to lock down D3-5A playoff seeds. The crux: E-town must slow down Mounts’ RB Andre Weidman, who has 715 rushing yards in the last three weeks; Ephrata must defend the Bears’ high-octane offense. Ephrata and E-town will meet for the first time since they were Section 2 rivals in 2016-17. The Bears won both of those games by an aggregate 128-9. … Key stat: E-town is averaging 459.3 yards a game, No. 1 in the league, and the Bears have 2,500 passing yards, also tops in the league. And E-town is spitting fire after falling out of the section race last week after being singed by Garden Spot. By the way, Ephrata’s D is in the middle of the pack in Section 3, yielding 312.6 yards a game. … Key kid: E-town QB Josh Rudy (league-best 2,424 passing yards, 24 TD tosses) is out for some redemption after being picked off twice last week by Garden Spot. If the Bears rediscover their lethal passing attack here, watch out. … And this: Weidman is now Ephrata’s career leader in rushing yards (3,043) and TD runs (34). … FYI: E-town is on the 6-line in the D3-5A power ratings, which would get the Bears a home game in the first round. Meanwhile, Ephrata is seeking its first postseason bid since 1987, and the Mounts are at No. 11 — and inside the bubble — in the D3-5A power ratings. Spring Grove (5-4) is No. 12 and plays at No. 7 Mechanicsburg (6-3) and Northern York (5-4) is No. 13 and plays at No. 17 Mechanicsburg (4-5). Still plenty swirling around the cut line. Stay tuned. ... And this: E-town WR Braden Cummings leads the league in receptions (53), receiving yards (1,307) and TD catches (15).

Daniel Boone (0-5, 1-8) at Fleetwood (0-5, 2-7): Someone here will finish their season on a high note, as the Blazers and the Tigers are both seeking their first section victory this fall. Boone leads this series 6-1; Fleetwood won the last meeting, 28-17, back in 2019. … Key stat: DB and Fleetwood are at the bottom of Section 3 in team offense — Blazers are averaging 267.9 yards a game and the Tigers are at 266 — and Fleetwood has given up 1,867 rushing yards, most in Section 3, and ninth-most in the league. … Key kid: Fleetwood QB Jack Riffle has 233 pass attempts, tied for second-most in the league with Warwick’s Reed, who both trail Johnson at Township. Riffle and the Tigers haven’t been shy about flying the friendly skies; they’ll challenge D-Boone’s D-backs in this clash.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 4

Conrad Weiser (2-4, 3-6) at Cocalico (4-2, 5-4): A must-have game for the Eagles, who are two slots out of a D3-5A playoff spot, and need a win and help to make the postseason. The Scouts would love to play spoiler, but Cocalico leads this series 5-0, including a 36-21 win last year, and a 17-16 victory back in the 2010 D3-3A semifinals. … Key stat: Cocalico’s 2,592 rushing yards are fourth-most in the league. Weiser has allowed 2,151 rushing yards, second-most in the league. … Key kid: Cocalico has been riding FB Sam Steffey over the second half of the season, and he went off for 234 yards with three TD runs last week in a win over Berks Catholic. Steffey is at 1,034 rushing yards — seventh-best in the league — with 13 TD romps. … And this: Most likely too many teams for Conrad Weiser to jump in D3-4A; the Scouts are at No. 13 in the 8-team field. Cocalico is hovering right around the cut line in D3-5A; the Eagles are at No. 14, and must climb over Northern York and Spring Grove — and keep an eye on the E-town-Ephrata score — to make it. Needless to say, a lot of teams around D3 will be scoreboard-watching come late Friday evening.

Berks Catholic (3-3, 3-6) at Elco (1-5, 4-5): Heading into this clash, the Raiders would be the last team in — at No. 10 in the D3-4A power ratings — so a victory would likely lock up a postseason bid for Elco, which will knock heads with the Saints for the first time. … Key stat: Elco RB Jake Williams needs 16 rushing yards to become the Raiders’ single-season record-holder; he’s at 1,591 stripes, poised to snap Braden Bohannon’s program mark of 1,606 rushing yards in 2019. Bohannon was an all-state pick that fall. … Key kids: A pair of BC tackle-machines to watch here; DB Nafis Blythe (58 tackles, 6 for losses, 5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble from his safety spot) and LB Devin Garcia (46 tackles, 6 for losses, 2 INT) have to help contain Williams. … And this: Even with a win here and potentially a victory in the Eastern Football Conference playoffs, the Saints will suffer their first losing season in the 12 years of the program. ... FYI: BC RB Josiah Jordan needs 149 yards for a 1,000-yard rushing season for the Saints.

Octorara (0-6, 1-8) at Donegal (2-4, 3-6): The Braves and the Indians will be looking for some good mojo heading into the offseason, and Donegal leads this series 2-0, with victories in 2018 and 2019 as Section 3 foes. … Key stat: Octorara has allowed 2,633 rushing yards, most in the league. … Key kid: Braves’ LB Ben Eberhardt (14 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble) must help zero-in on Donegal RB Noah Rohrer, who paces the Indians with 636 rushing yards and nine TD bolts. He also caught the game-winning TD pass from QB Landen Baughman with 15 seconds to go in last week’s riveting come-from-behind win over Elco. … FYI: Donegal needs a win and help to make a return trip to the postseason; the Indians are at No. 12 in 4A, and need to jump over Susquehannock and Elco to make it. Again, tons of scenarios on the table Friday night.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Catholic (6-0, 9-0) at Schuylkill Valley (5-1, 6-3): Pretty simple scenario for the Crusaders, who get the section championship all to themselves with a win over the Panthers, who were bumped out of a first-place tie last week after a loss to Annville-Cleona, which snapped SV’s six-game winning tear. This is the second meeting between LC and SV; the Crusaders won 56-21 in a D3-2A quarterfinal back in 2010 — when SV coach Bruce Harbach was skippering Catholic. … Key stat: Catholic QB Will Cranford leads all Section 5 signal-callers with 1,656 passing yards and 20 TD strikes. His favorite target, WR Jaevon Parker, needs 176 yards for a 1,000-yard receiving season for the Crusaders. … Key kids: Speaking of QBs, SV has been rotating Michael Goad (785 passing yards, 8 TD tosses, 249 rushing yards, 3 TD keepers) and Logan Nawrocki (254 passing yards, 2 TD flips, 62 rushing yards, 2 TD keepers) behind center. Looks like the Crusaders must be prepped and ready to chase both of those guys. … And this: Catholic is No. 2 — right behind No. 1 Wyomissing and just ahead of undefeated West Perry — in the D3-3A power ratings. SV is at No. 5 there, right behind No. 4 Hamburg, whom the Panthers KO’d a couple of weeks back in the Frost Bowl. A win and SV is safely in; a setback, and the Panthers will need to fend off No. 6 Upper Dauphin and No. 7 Susquenita for the last spot. Stay tuned. And keep your calculators handy. … FYI: Catholic is 9-0 for the first time since a 10-0 start in 2018.

Northern Lebanon (1-5, 2-7) at Annville-Cleona (4-2, 6-3): A playoff tuneup for the Dutchmen, who sit atop the D3-2A power ratings — ahead of Delone Catholic, Trinity and Camp Hill — thanks to a strong strength of schedule. A-C has also dominated this series as of late with four wins in a row. The Vikings’ last victory: 41-13 back in 2017. … Key stat: A-C has 2,812 rushing yards, second-most in the league. NL has yielded 1,955 rushing yards, seventh-most in the league. … Key kid: NL QB Kael Erdman had a 344-yard, 3-TD night through the skies last week against Hamburg, so A-C’s secondary must be ready for some aerial bombardment from the Vikings. The Dutchmen have allowed 875 passing yards, eighth-fewest in the league. … And this: NL LB Luke Shaffer announced on social media this week that he has suffered a season-ending injury. His final stats for eight and a half games were simply jaw-dropping: Shaffer piled up 141.5 tackles — a program single-season record — with nine sticks for losses and a pair of forced fumbles. He’ll return for his senior season next fall, meaning the Vikings will be minus their top tackler against the league’s leading rusher; A-C RB Phoenix Music is at 1,658 rushing yards, No. 1 in the L-L. Music also leads the league with 249 rushing attempts. … FYI: NL WR James Voight needs 56 air yards for a 1,000-yard receiving season for the Vikings.

Columbia (1-5, 3-6) at Hamburg (4-2, 7-2): Also a playoff tuneup for the Hawks, who are gearing up for a D3-3A run. They’ll get a Crimson Tide club looking to pick up the pieces after allowing 463 rushing yards last week in a setback against Kutztown. … Key stat: Hamburg is hammering out 414.2 yards a game, third-best in the league. Columbia is giving up 240.8 yards a game, tops among Section 5 outfits, and the Tide has allowed 544 passing yards, third-fewest in the league. … Key kid: Hamburg RB Leland Moore piled up 232 rushing yards and a couple of scores last week in a win over Northern Lebanon, becoming the Hawks’ third feature RB to rush for 100-plus yards in a game this season, joining Pierce Mason and Derek Ruiz. Those two backs have missed some time with nagging injuries, leading to Moore’s monster night vs. NL. ... FYI: Mason needs 58 yards for a 1,000-yard rushing season for the Hawks.

Pequea Valley (1-5, 1-8) at Kutztown (2-4, 3-6): The Braves’ top priority is slowing down the Cougars’ red-hot rushing attack, which ran wild last week in a win over Columbia. PV leads this series 7-2 over the years, with six wins in a row. Kutztown’s last victory: 34-13 back in 2014. … Key stat: Kutztown ran 80 plays from scrimmage in its 19-13 win over Columbia last week — 76 of those were running plays, for 463 yards, as QB Jacob Lafferty (164 yards), RB Dakota Thomas (135 yards, 1 TD) and RB Brenden Ackley (129 yards, 1 TD) all mustered 100-plus rushing yards in the Cougars’ victory. Ackley is 169 yards shy of a 1,000-yard rushing season. … Key kid: All eyes on Lafferty to keep Kutztown’s rushing attack churning. PV’s D must disrupt the Cougars’ signal-caller and not let him continue to make smart reads. … And this: If Kutztown can close out the regular season with a win, it would be the Cougars’ most victories in a season since they won five games in 2008.

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Crest (4-5) at Lebanon (0-9): It’s the Cedar Bowl traveling trophy showdown, as the Falcons and the Cedars will renew their backyard rivalry. Cedar Crest leads this series 33-16-1, including a 38-0 win last year, and nine victories in a row overall in the set. Lebanon’s last dub: 47-13 back in 2011. … Key stat: Lebanon, out to snap a 21-game losing streak, is averaging 183.4 yards a game, third from the bottom in the league, and the Cedars have given up 461 points, most in the league. This would be a perfect week, against their rivals, to get things turned around. … Key kid: CC DT Connor Schwartz (70 tackles, 19 for losses, 3.5 sacks) is having an all-star season in the trenches for the Falcons. They’ll wind him up and let him chase Lebanon’s ball-carriers at will on Friday.

Twin Valley (5-4) at Hatboro-Horsham (1-6): The Raiders are in line for a D3-4A bid — they’re at No. 6 in the power ratings and the top-10 get in — and a win here should safely secure a seed in that bracket. They’ll get a Hatters’ squad that has dropped three straight — two via shutout — and has been outscored 228-79 this season. TV skipper Brett Myers picks up his 100th career coaching win if the Raiders can take care of business. … Key stat: TV has improved defensively week to week, but the Raiders are yielding 382.1 yards a game, 36th in the league. Only McCaskey (389.9) is allowing more yardage. … Key kids: TV backs Evan Johnson (741 rushing yards, 11 TD) and Jayden Goebel (670 rushing yards, 13 TD) both rushed for 100-plus yards in the Raiders’ come-from-behind victory over backyard rival Daniel Boone last week. H-H needs to be in run-stuff mode from the kickoff. … And this: TV is angling for back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in program history — and other postseason bid, one year after going to the D3 playoffs for the first time in school history. ... FYI: TV QB Evan Myers needs 9 yards for a 1,000-yard passing season for the Raiders.

DISTRICT 3 FOOTBALL POWER RATINGS

SATURDAY’S GAME

SECTION 4

Lampeter-Strasburg (6-0, 8-1) at Wyomissing (6-0, 9-0), 1:30 p.m.: This was one of the games everyone circled back in August, and the Pioneers and the Spartans will indeed play for the outright section championship in this much-anticipated showdown featuring the two top-ranked defenses in the league. L-S must slow down Wyomissing’s powerful rushing attack, as the Spartans go for their 34th regular-season victory in a row. … Key stat: Those two top-ranked defenses will indeed be on display in this showdown; Wyo is allowing 151.4 points a game, fewest in the league, and they’ve yielded 351 passing yards, fewest in the league, and they’ve given up just 69 points, fewest in the league. L-S is allowing 165 yards a game, second-best in the league, with 445 passing yards against, second-fewest in the league, and the Pioneers have yielded 98 points, third-fewest in the league. Wyo and L-S have both pitched three shutouts. … Key kid: Last three games for L-S WR Hunter Hildenbrand: 10 catches for 307 yards with five TD grabs, plus an 85-yard TD run last week vs. Conrad Weiser. Wyo D-backs must know where Hildenbrand is on every snap. … FYI: Wyo is No. 1 in the D3-3A power ratings — the Spartans will go for their fourth crown in a row there in November — and is the top-ranked 3A team in the state. Meanwhile, L-S is No. 3 in D3-4A, right behind Manheim Central and Bishop McDevitt. ... And this: L-S RB Carson Coleman needs 114 yards for a 1,000-yard rushing season. ... Fun fact: Wyo QB Ben Zechman (710 passing yards, 10 TD tosses) leads the L-L League in passer efficiency rating. He's completing a cool 77 percent of his passes with just one INT.

