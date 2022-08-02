Lancaster-Lebanon League football media day is on Friday, and heat acclimatization practices are set to begin Monday, signaling the start of the 2022 pigskin season — a season of big changes in the league, most notably the addition of 13 Berks County programs to form a 37-team, 5-section power conference.

A couple of players are approaching some nifty milestones on their ledgers. Here’s a look, plus some assorted news and notables heading into media day …

JACK REED: Warwick’s senior QB is closing in on a big number: 3,000 career passing yards. The Warriors’ ace had a whopper 2021 campaign, clicking on 166-of-286 passes for 2,431 yards with 20 TD strikes against just five picks. Warwick fans will recall that Reed got some backup time behind Joey McCracken in his freshman season, and when McCracken missed the start of the 2020 campaign while rehabbing a knee injury, Reed started the first couple of games and ended up throwing for 328 yards in his soph season. Heading into 2022, Reed is 193-of-336 for 2,820 yards with 21 TD tosses. He’s 180 air yards from the 3,000-yard plateau. The way the Warriors like to go up top, there’s a good chance Reed hits that number in Week 1, when Warwick visits old pal Cocalico for a nonleague clash.

By the way, McCracken finished up his prep career in Lititz with 5,791 passing yards, good for No. 14 on the league’s all-time leaderboard. The top of the L-L League’s all-time passing chart looks a little something like this …

Kyle Smith, Lancaster Catholic (8,873 yards), Evan Simon, Manheim Central (8,078 yards), Collin Shank, Lampeter-Strasburg (8,013 yards), Grant Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley (7,273 yards), Pat Bostick, Manheim Township (7,260 yards), Chad Henne, Wilson (7,071 yards). … Reed needs 2,180 air yards to crack the 5,000-yard club. He had 2,431 last fall, remember. Just 27 quarterbacks in the history of the league — dating back to 1972 — have thrown for 5,000-plus yards.

ANDRE WEIDMAN: Ephrata’s senior multi-purpose back has been stuffing the Mountaineers’ stat sheet for three years, and he’s quickly approaching a couple of cool numbers. First, in the rushing department, Weidman heads into the season with 282 career carries for 1,880 yards — that includes last year’s wildly successful 1,430-yard season, when he tacked on 18 TD runs, giving him 22 TD jaunts in his career. Heading into Ephrata’s nonleague opener at Red Lion, Weidman needs 120 rushing yards for 2,000 in his career. Also an accomplished pass-catcher and return-man fiend, Weidman is also sitting on 2,885 career all-purpose yards, including a bountiful 1,787 all-purpose yards last fall. Weidman needs 115 all-purpose yards for an even 3,000 in his career.

JOSH RUDY: Elizabethtown’s senior QB has very quietly been filling the air with footballs in Bears’ Country, including last fall, when he hit on 135-of-230 attempts for 1,858 yards with 17 TD throws. Rudy passed for 700-plus yards in spot-duty in his freshman and sophomore seasons, and heading into E-town’s nonleague opener vs. backyard rival Donegal, he’s 190-for-346 for 2,595 yards with 22 TD passes. Rudy needs 405 yards for 3,000 in his career, so he should hit that number early this season.

JOEY SCHLAFFER: Exeter’s dynamic senior TE has put together quite the pass-catching career so far for the Eagles, who are fresh off capturing last year’s District 3 Class 5A crown. Schlaffer hit the field running as a freshman, and he hasn’t slowed down on iota. After a 48-catch season last fall, he has 82 career receptions for 1,614 yards with 19 TD grabs. Heading into Exeter’s nonleague opener in the Pig Iron Bowl at Daniel Boone, Schlaffer needs 18 catches for 100 in his career. Here’s the only catch: The Penn State recruit might — might — land the Eagles’ starting QB job, as they look to replace all-star signal-caller Colin Payne behind center. Stay tuned.

SKIPPER MILESTONES: Exeter’s Matt Bauer (93-52) needs seven wins for 100. … Cedar Crest’s Rob Wildasin (41-38) needs nine wins for 50. … Conestoga Valley rookie coach Jon Scepanski (44-48 at Northeastern York) needs six wins for 50. … Governor Mifflin’s Jeff Lang (43-13) needs seven wins for 50. … Daniel Boone’s Rob Flowers (43-78, including his stint at Reading) needs seven wins for 50. … Solanco’s Tony Cox (43-39) needs seven wins for 50. … Wyomissing’s Bob Wolfrum (337-86-1) needs 13 wins for 350. … Schuylkill Valley’s Bruce Harbach (141-64, including his stint at Lancaster Catholic) needs nine wins for 150.

FRIENDLY REMINDER: The L-L League football daily 3 facts posts will begin bright and early Monday, coinciding with the start of heat acc practices. Those posts will continue every day until every L-L League team wraps up their season later this fall. … Season preview capsules will also begin appearing on Monday, with one section per day posting throughout the week. Stay tuned. … Our L-L Football Exclusive newsletter will also make its season debut next week, with all of our news, notes and posts sent directly to your email. Make sure you sign up for that.

