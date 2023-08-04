They made the trip for photo shoots and interviews. Along the way, they found Jenga. It was sitting on an empty table asking to be played.

Several of McCaskey’s football standouts, three weeks before they’ll kick off the season, became enthralled with a different kind of competition.

Their approach was daring. They swiped pieces that made the pile wobble. Then Steven Lavender-Gray went too far and what was left of the structure came crashing down.

“No risk it, no biscuit,” the senior said with a smile. His teammates laughed.

Lancaster-Lebanon League media day returned to LNP | LancasterOnline’s offices Friday. Year 2 of the gridiron merger with Berks County is here and it feels a bit more familiar. It was no longer strange to see Muhlenberg and Conestoga Valley occupy the same room.

Athletes from 37 schools soaked up attention with television cameras rolling, photojournalists clicking and writers scribbling. They talked about the upcoming season and whatever else popped into one’s mind.

Everyone was in a good mood, and everyone was still undefeated. The Friday night lights haven’t been turned on, yet.

“This is practicing for what’s ahead,” said Deandre Jones, one of McCaskey’s Jenga participants. “Later in life we’ll all be getting interviewed at some point. If we keep playing football.”

Manheim Central’s crew found ways to entertain themselves. Aaron Enterline and Bode Sipel took turns at Whac-A-Mole. Zac Hahn and Xander Kolk had a long tussle in table hockey.

Elizabethtown senior Ian Brosey caught one’s eye for reasons other than blocks or tackles. A bottle of bleach, some dye and inspiration from TikTok have turned Brosey’s head into a canvas. He and his girlfriend, Autumn, like to create eccentric hairstyles.

The 6-3 tight end/linebacker was sporting a cheetah look for this occasion. Brosey changes the design every 2-3 weeks with Spider-Man, Avatar and tiger stripes being some of the recent choices.

“I don’t want normal hair,” said Brosey, whose natural color is brown. “I think it’s boring. This was something cool to do.”

There was plenty of typical football talk: Teams and players to watch floated through the air. That’s always a hot topic at this annual gathering.

Cocalico and Wyomissing are the L-L’s defending district champions. Manheim Township, Exeter, Manheim Central and Annville-Cleona reached district finals. The league was represented in title games from Class 2A through Class 6A last season.

Those teams will be among the best again. They’ll chase trophies when the games become more serious than one of Friday’s impromptu cornhole clashes. There are plenty of contenders anxious to topple last year’s champs.

Hempfield senior Deyvid Palepale, the 6-3, 310-pound two-way lineman, was a large presence as he walked through the halls. Everyone wanted to spend a few minutes with the recent University of Southern California commit.

Penn Manor senior Dhamir Wesley, one of the league’s best-kept secrets, is mulling his own college future. Delaware and Villanova have already offered scholarships. More suitors will emerge as Wesley’s stock continues to rise.

Solanco senior Gavin Cox has known about media day longer than most of his friends and rivals. The center tagged along with his dad, Golden Mules coach Tony Cox, years before making the varsity.

Back then, this gathering felt like the NFL to the younger Cox. The players seemed huge. Today, he’s a 6-2, 275-pound giant anchoring a powerful offensive line.

“It was cool to see everybody there from the other teams,” Gavin Cox said. “Everyone was bigger than me. I was just this little kid walking around.”

High school football receives more preseason attention than ever before. Media day has become the unofficial end of summer vacation for scholastic sports.

Donegal’s Anthony Sottasante returned to his alma mater as head coach this season. He said media day didn’t even exist when he graduated in 1989. The landscape is constantly changing.

As soon as McCaskey’s Jenga game was finished, the boys quickly reassembled the pieces. They were ready to play again.

It was another chance to trash talk and push each other’s buttons. To see who was going to earn that imaginary biscuit.