Annville-Cleona athletic director Tommy Long, left, a standout running back for Lebanon Catholic in the 1990's, and his son, Dutchmen two-way standout Alex Long, at Annville-Cleona High School on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Annville-Cleona senior two-way standout Alex Long joined the L-L League football media day festivities in the LNP offices in Lancaster on Aug. 5.

He knows he won't break any of dad's records, but Annville-Cleona's Alex Long loves following in his father's footsteps

When the lid lifts on the new-look season on Aug. 26, Long will be one of the top players in the area to watch. He chatted about all things A-C, plus his recruiting trail and all-around solid game.

Click on the video below to watch the interview ...

