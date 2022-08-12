Annville-Cleona senior two-way standout Alex Long joined the L-L League football media day festivities in the LNP offices in Lancaster on Aug. 5.

When the lid lifts on the new-look season on Aug. 26, Long will be one of the top players in the area to watch. He chatted about all things A-C, plus his recruiting trail and all-around solid game.

Click on the video below to watch the interview ...

