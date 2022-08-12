L-L Football Media Day
Sports writer Andrew Kehe, left, talks with Octorara head coach Jed King and his players during the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day at the LNP office in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Octorara's Mason Ellingsworth joined the L-L League football media day festivities at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Aug. 5.

Ellingsworth took a couple of minutes to share his story about a farming accident he was involved in earlier this summer, and how he's healing.

Click on the video link below to watch the interview ...

