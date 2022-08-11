Ephrata senior Andre Weidman and Solanco senior Josiah Forren were part of the festivities at L-L League football media day on Aug. 5 at the LNP offices in Lancaster.

'Special, special talent' Andre Weidman ready for much-anticipated junior season for Ephrata football

Weidman chatted all things Mountaineers' football, plus his long and winding recruiting road. Meanwhile, Forren discussed his multi-purpose abilities in the Golden Mules' attack, and gave us a preview of Solanco's season.

Click on the videos below to watch the interviews ...

