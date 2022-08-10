Warwick senior ace quarterback Jack Reed and Exeter dominating senior tight end Joey Schlaffer joined in the L-L League football media day festivities in the LNP offices on Aug. 5.

Recap of L-L Football Media Day 2022 [video]

Reed talked about the Warriors' big expectations for the upcoming season, while Schlaffer chatted about his future home -- Penn State -- and about the Eagles' chances of defending their District 3 Class 5A championship.

Click on the videos below to watch the interviews:

