Warwick senior ace quarterback Jack Reed and Exeter dominating senior tight end Joey Schlaffer joined in the L-L League football media day festivities in the LNP offices on Aug. 5.

Reed talked about the Warriors' big expectations for the upcoming season, while Schlaffer chatted about his future home -- Penn State -- and about the Eagles' chances of defending their District 3 Class 5A championship.

Click on the videos below to watch the interviews:

