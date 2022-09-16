ROYERSFORD — All of Manheim Township’s frustration, and all those penalties, were erased by three timely defensive plays. One prevented a touchdown. Two ended the potential game-winning drive.

Township held off Spring-Ford 17-14 in a nonleague football game Friday night. It was 48 minutes that became a test of perseverance.

Jake Cramer’s tackle was the clincher. The senior dragged down Belal Abdelrahman short of the first down to end Spring-Ford’s chance at the go-ahead score in the final minute.

“I immediately looked at the sticks and saw it wasn’t a first down,” Cramer. “That was it. We just wanted to get off the field. The defense was putting it out there. It felt good.”

One play earlier, Shymere Covington pushed a receiver out of bounds to force an incompletion. Each of those passes could have kept the drive going. Instead it stalled at Township’s 44-yard line.

Township’s defense held Spring-Ford to 152 yards on 48 plays. Both of the Rams’ touchdowns came on drives that started in Blue Streaks territory.

The most important defensive stand may have happened late in the third quarter. Eli Rodriguez sacked Matt Zollers before he could connect with a wide-open receiver for what looked like a sure 35-yard touchdown.

Despite trailing in the fourth quarter and being called for 13 penalties, Township prevailed.

“There’s a learning opportunity here,” coach Mark Evans said. “We didn’t have our ‘A’ game and we found a way to win. That’s what good teams that are going to become great teams do. They find a way to win.”

Turning point: Township faced a gut-check when it trailed 14-10 with 6:45 remaining. Hayden Johnson completed four consecutive passes and hit Charlie Kingsbury for an 8-yard score to put the Blue Streaks back in front.

Covington’s 34-yard kickoff return and Declan Clancy’s bruising 12-yard reception were keys to the drive, which succeeded despite running back Nick Good being out with an injury.

“Our kids stayed focused when they needed to,” Evans said. “They didn’t let all the periphery get to them.”

Star of the game: Johnson completed 24-of-33 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns. The other score went to Landon Kennel. Nine receivers caught passes. Kingsbury was the top target with 5 receptions for 64 yards.

Key statistic: The teams were called for a combined 21 penalties for 188 yards. Township received the brunt of it by being whistled for 113 yards worth of infractions. Two unsportsmanlike calls came after the Blue Streaks had the ball on Spring-Ford’s 1-yard line. Those cost Township a likely touchdown.

Up next: Manheim Township opens Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One play at home against Hempfield.