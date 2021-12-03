There was another round of postseason all-star awards handed out Thursday night, and four L-L League football standouts brought home some more hardware for their trophy cases.

Cedar Crest senior RB-LB Aadyn Richards, Cocalico senior RB Anthony Bourassa, Ephrata junior RB-DB Andre Weidman and Columbia senior QB Robert Footman were honored by the local Lions Club as the league’s Frantz-Rider-Yohe Players of the Year in their respective sections.

Richards, the reigning Section 1 Outstanding Back of the Year, Linebacker of the Year and a first-team all-star at RB and LB, rushed for 949 yards on 112 carries (8.5 yards per pop) with 10 touchdown runs, and he piled up 101 tackles with 3.5 sacks, a pair of interceptions, and two defensive TD scores for the Falcons.

Bourassa, the reigning Section 2 Outstanding Back of the Year, Offensive Back of the Year and a first-team RB all-star — he was a unanimous selection in all three of those categories — rushed for a league-best 1,962 yards on 246 carries (8.0 yards per pop) with a league-leading 23 TD runs for the Eagles, a D3-4A playoff quarterfinalist.

Weidman, the reigning Section 3 Co-Outstanding Back of the Year, Offensive Back of the Year, a unanimous first-team all-star at RB and a second-team all-star selection at DB, had a terrific two-way season for the Mountaineers: He rushed for 1,430 yards on 214 carries (6.7 yards per pop) with 18 TD runs, and he amassed 75 tackles with four hits for losses, plus 1.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Footman, the reigning Section 4 Outstanding Back of the Year and unanimous Offensive Back of the Year and unanimous first-team all-star QB, had one of the finest seasons among signal-callers in L-L League history: He clicked on 178-of-294 passes for 3,084 yards with 34 TD passes, while rushing for 539 yards on 123 carries with 16 TD keepers for the Crimson Tide.

Footman, who passed for a single-game league record 536 yards against Upper Dauphin in the D3-2A semifinals, became the first QB in league history to pass for 3,000 yards, rush for 500 yards and account for 50 or more touchdowns in a single season, while helping Columbia win its first section championship since 2002.

The Lions Club awards are named for former Elizabethtown coach Bill Frantz, former Warwick coach Bernie Rider and former Columbia and Hempfield coach Jack Yohe.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage