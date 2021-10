Here are the L-L League football leading rushers, passers and receivers through the Week 8 games …

RUSHING

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 165 carries for 1,395 yards, 8.5 avg., 19 TD

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 178 carries for 1,223 yards, 6.9 avg., 16 TD

Luke Williams, Elco — 140 carries for 994 yards, 7.1 avg., 9 TD

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 63 carries for 832 yards, 13.2 avg., 9 TD

Christian Royer, Warwick — 148 carries for 765 yards, 5.2 avg., 13 TD

Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 109 carries for 729 yards, 6.7 avg., 10 TD

Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central — 139 carries for 675 yards, 4.9 avg., 8 TD

Cole Thomas, Elco — 102 carries for 635 yards, 6.2 avg., 12 TD

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 91 carries for 632 yards, 7.0 avg., 9 TD

Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 142 carries for 582 yards, 4.1 avg., 9 TD

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 130 carries for 565 yards, 4.4 avg., 6 TD

Shymere Covington, McCaskey — 91 carries for 564 yards, 6.2 avg., 6 TD

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 116 carries for 557 yards, 4.8 avg., 5 TD

Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest — 69 carries for 552 yards, 8.0 avg., 5 TD

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 100 carries for 546 yards, 5.5 avg., 10 TD

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 72 carries for 524 yards, 7.3 avg., 6 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 64 carries for 519 yards, 8.1 avg., 4 TD

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 75 carries for 462 yards, 6.2 avg., 5 TD

Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 76 carries for 445 yards, 5.9 avg., 6 TD

Jon Holmes, Donegal — 52 carries for 441 yards, 8.5 avg., 5 TD

Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 70 carries for 414 yards, 5.9 avg., 5 TD

Stephen Katch, Hempfield — 80 carries for 413 yards, 5.2 avg., 4 TD

Elijah Reimold, Solanco — 52 carries for 411 yards, 7.9 avg., 5 TD

Giovanni Malatesta, Lampeter-Strasburg — 67 carries for 399 yards, 6.0 avg., 4 TD

Emanuel Mason, Lebanon — 77 carries for 391 yards, 5.1 avg., 3 TD

Robert Footman, Columbia — 92 carries for 385 yards, 4.2 avg., 11 TD

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 95 carries for 380 yards, 4.0 avg., 3 TD

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 76 carries for 371 yards, 4.9 avg., 6 TD

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 45 carries for 366 yards, 8.1 avg., 8 TD

Zach Turpen, Solanco — 67 carries for 350 yards, 5.2 avg., 4 TD

Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 62 carries for 332 yards, 5.4 avg., 2 TD

Steven Rivas, Columbia — 55 carries for 312 yards, 5.7 avg., 4 TD

Robert Castagna, Solanco — 66 carries for 304 yards, 4.6 avg., 1 TD

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, SCHEDULES, STANDINGS

PASSER EFFICIENCY RATING

(Minimum 30 pass attempts)

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 55 of 82 for 1,071 yards, 17 TD, 0 INT - 150 rating

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 140 of 195 for 1,638 yards, 20 TD, 5 INT - 120 rating

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 110 of 175 for 1,385 yards, 19 TD, 5 INT - 112 rating

Robert Footman, Columbia — 135 of 226 for 2,129 yards, 23 TD, 8 INT - 110 rating

Jack Reed, Warwick — 113 of 188 for 1,720 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT - 108 rating

Blayke Taddei, Cocalico — 19 of 34 for 348 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT - 106 rating

Landen Baughman, Donegal — 26 of 48 for 479 yards, 7 TD, 3 INT - 102 rating

Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon — 25 of 50 for 428 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT - 102 rating

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 123 of 200 for 1,669 yards, 14 TD, 6 INT - 99 rating

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 65 of 118 for 1,096 yards, 12 TD, 6 INT - 99 rating

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 88 of 156 for 1,282 yards, 10 TD, 3 INT - 97 rating

Hunter Mortimer, Ephrata — 19 of 33 for 324 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT - 96 rating

Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 64 of 107 for 721 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT - 94 rating

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 27 of 51 for 509 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT - 88 rating

Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 33 of 74 for 590 yards, 8 TD, 4 INT - 86 rating

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 71 of 142 for 1,220 yards, 11 TD, 9 INT - 79 rating

Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 57 of 123 for 957 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT - 79 rating

Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 68 of 129 for 923 yards, 9 TD, 7 INT - 76 rating

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 31 of 67 for 411 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT - 70 rating

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 57 of 113 for 828 yards, 8 TD, 8 INT - 69 rating

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 53 of 115 for 694 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT - 69 rating

Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 44 of 97 for 593 yards, 9 TD, 7 INT - 66 rating

Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 55 of 125 for 722 yards, 8 TD, 6 INT - 64 rating

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 50 of 103 for 646 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT - 64 rating

Emanuel Mason, Lebanon — 50 of 91 for 431 yards, 4 TD, 10 INT - 43 rating

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 10 of 31 for 124 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT - 32 rating

RECEPTIONS

Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 48 catches for 752 yards, 15.7 avg., 6 TD

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 46 catches for 555 yards, 12.1 avg., 6 TD

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 42 catches for 630 yards, 15.0 avg., 6 TD

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 39 catches for 498 yards, 12.8 avg., 5 TD

Adam Acker, Hempfield — 36 catches for 418 yards, 11.6 avg., 2 TD

Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 36 catches for 680 yards, 18.9 avg., 9 TD

Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 35 catches for 357 yards, 10.2 avg., 4 TD

Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 35 catches for 619 yards, 17.7 avg., 5 TD

Ryan Fink, Warwick — 33 catches for 535 yards, 16.2 avg., 5 TD

Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 33 catches for 367 yards, 11.1 avg., 4 TD

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 29 catches for 651 yards, 22.5 avg., 7 TD

Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 27 catches for 242 yards, 9.0 avg., 0 TD

J’von Collazo, Columbia — 27 catches for 455 yards, 16.9 avg., 5 TD

Michael Heckman, Manheim Township — 26 catches for 287 yards, 11.0 avg., 4 TD

Zahir Stoner, Lebanon — 26 catches for 248 yards, 9.5 avg., 2 TD

Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 24 catches for 383 yards, 16.0 avg., 3 TD

Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot — 24 catches for 428 yards, 18.3 avg., 2 TD

Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 23 catches for 329 yards, 14.3 avg., 1 TD

Isaac Burks, McCaskey — 22 catches for 460 yards, 20.9 avg., 2 TD

Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 21 catches for 270 yards, 12.9 avg., 4 TD

Dominic Wallace, Pequea Valley — 20 catches for 311 yards, 15.6 avg., 3 TD

Jayden Boone, Columbia — 19 catches for 360 yards, 19.0 avg., 4 TD

Dwight Ostermayer, Northern Lebanon — 19 catches for 294 yards, 15.5 avg., 3 TD

Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg — 18 catches for 359 yards, 19.9 avg., 5 TD

Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 18 catches for 504 yards, 28.0 avg., 6 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 17 catches for 231 yards, 13.6 avg., 2 TD

Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 16 catches for 212 yards, 13.3 avg., 2 TD

Blake Weaver, Garden Spot — 15 catches for 172 yards, 11.5 avg., 0 TD

