Here are the L-L League football leading rushers, passers and receivers through the Week 11 games …

RUSHING

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 217 carries for 1,863 yards, 8.6 avg., 23 TD

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 214 carries for 1,430 yards, 6.9 avg., 18 TD

Luke Williams, Elco — 220 carries for 1,314 yards, 6.0 avg., 12 TD

Christian Royer, Warwick — 221 carries for 1,207 yards, 5.5 avg., 21 TD

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 164 carries for 1,103 yards, 6.7 avg., 13 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 105 carries for 1,021 yards, 9.7 avg., 8 TD

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 82 carries for 1,005 yards, 12.3 avg., 11 TD

Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest — 112 carries for 949 yards, 8.5 avg., 10 TD

Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 187 carries for 918 yards, 4.9 avg., 9 TD

Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 129 carries for 871 yards, 6.8 avg., 11 TD

Cole Thomas, Elco — 160 carries for 834 yards, 5.2 avg., 16 TD

Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central — 157 carries for 777 yards, 5.0 avg., 10 TD

Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 117 carries for 744 yards, 6.4 avg., 10 TD

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 109 carries for 658 yards, 6.0 avg., 14 TD

Stephen Katch, Hempfield — 111 carries for 649 yards, 5.9 avg., 8 TD

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 130 carries for 642 yards, 4.9 avg., 5 TD

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 164 carries for 627 yards, 3.8 avg., 6 TD

Jon Holmes, Donegal — 62 carries for 616 yards, 9.9 avg., 7 TD

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 99 carries for 611 yards, 6.2 avg., 9 TD

Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 95 carries for 580 yards, 6.1 avg., 7 TD

Shymere Covington, McCaskey — 91 carries for 564 yards, 6.2 avg., 6 TD

Robert Footman, Columbia — 123 carries for 539 yards, 4.4 avg., 16 TD

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 72 carries for 524 yards, 7.3 avg., 6 TD

Giovanni Malatesta, Lampeter-Strasburg — 80 carries for 512 yards, 6.4 avg., 8 TD

Elijah Reimold, Solanco — 67 carries for 505 yards, 7.5 avg., 5 TD

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 129 carries for 496 yards, 3.8 avg., 4 TD

Joel Martin, Garden Spot — 77 carries for 484 yards, 6.3 avg., 5 TD

Steven Rivas, Columbia — 71 carries for 469 yards, 6.6 avg., 7 TD

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 85 carries for 462 yards, 5.4 avg., 8 TD

Nick Good, Manheim Township — 56 carries for 432 yards, 7.7 avg., 3 TD

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 86 carries for 416 yards, 4.8 avg., 6 TD

Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 124 carries for 404 yards, 3.3 avg., 0 TD

PASSER EFFICIENCY RATING

(Minimum 35 pass attempts)

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 85 of 129 for 1,468 yards, 22 TD, 1 INT - 141 rating

Robert Footman, Columbia — 178 of 294 for 3,084 yards, 34 TD, 10 INT - 121 rating

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 166 of 250 for 2,019 yards, 25 TD, 8 INT - 111 rating

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 129 of 212 for 1,661 yards, 20 TD, 6 INT - 105 rating

Jack Reed, Warwick — 151 of 256 for 2,266 yards, 17 TD, 4 INT - 104 rating

Blayke Taddei, Cocalico — 23 of 39 for 412 yards, 8 TD, 3 INT - 103 rating

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 121 of 206 for 1,819 yards, 13 TD, 4 INT - 101 rating

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 68 of 126 for 1,150 yards, 13 TD, 6 INT - 100 rating

Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 68 of 111 for 777 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT - 99 rating

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 57 of 111 for 784 yards, 9 TD, 1 INT - 98 rating

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 135 of 230 for 1,858 yards, 17 TD, 8 INT - 95 rating

Landen Baughman, Donegal — 27 of 50 for 493 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT - 94 rating

Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 84 of 155 for 1,259 yards, 13 TD, 9 INT - 85 rating

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 70 of 141 for 1,215 yards, 11 TD, 9 INT - 79 rating

Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 44 of 101 for 678 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT - 72 rating

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 53 of 115 for 694 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT - 69 rating

Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 64 of 147 for 1,087 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT - 68 rating

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 85 of 168 for 1,225 yards, 11 TD, 12 INT - 67 rating

Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 54 of 116 for 741 yards, 11 TD, 9 INT - 67 rating

Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon — 46 of 103 for 556 yards, 8 TD, 6 INT - 63 rating

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 27 of 60 for 509 yards, 5 TD, 6 INT - 63 rating

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 61 of 129 for 712 yards, 7 TD, 7 INT - 60 rating

Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 66 of 158 for 927 yards, 9 TD, 10 INT - 54 rating

Emanuel Mason, Lebanon — 56 of 110 for 489 yards, 4 TD, 12 INT - 36 rating

RECEPTIONS

Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 67 catches for 1,090 yards, 16.3 avg., 7 TD

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 51 catches for 774 yards, 15.2 avg., 7 TD

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 49 catches for 655 yards, 13.4 avg., 8 TD

Adam Acker, Hempfield — 48 catches for 641 yards, 13.4 avg., 2 TD

Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 45 catches for 856 yards, 19.0 avg., 10 TD

Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 45 catches for 454 yards, 10.1 avg., 6 TD

J’von Collazo, Columbia — 44 catches for 959 yards, 21.8 avg., 12 TD

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 44 catches for 630 yards, 14.3 avg., 6 TD

Ryan Fink, Warwick — 40 catches for 622 yards, 15.6 avg., 7 TD

Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 39 catches for 446 yards, 11.4 avg., 5 TD

Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 37 catches for 642 yards, 17.4 avg., 5 TD

Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 36 catches for 600 yards, 16.7 avg., 4 TD

Zahir Stoner, Lebanon — 32 catches for 306 yards, 9.6 avg., 2 TD

Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot — 31 catches for 580 yards, 18.7 avg., 2 TD

Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 30 catches for 276 yards, 9.2 avg., 1 TD

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 30 catches for 682 yards, 22.7 avg., 8 TD

Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 30 catches for 552 yards, 18.4 avg., 4 TD

Michael Heckman, Manheim Township — 30 catches for 357 yards, 11.9 avg., 5 TD

Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 28 catches for 409 yards, 14.6 avg., 5 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 27 catches for 373 yards, 13.8 avg., 4 TD

Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 26 catches for 267 yards, 10.3 avg., 3 TD

Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 25 catches for 609 yards, 24.4 avg., 6 TD

Isaac Burks, McCaskey — 24 catches for 481 yards, 20.0 avg., 2 TD

Dominic Wallace, Pequea Valley — 24 catches for 377 yards, 15.7 avg., 4 TD

Corey DiAntonio, Octorara — 22 catches for 423 yards, 19.2 avg., 8 TD

Dwight Ostermayer, Northern Lebanon — 21 catches for 327 yards, 15.6 avg., 3 TD

Demari Simms, Columbia — 21 catches for 335 yards, 16.0 avg., 3 TD

Jayden Boone, Columbia — 20 catches for 386 yards, 19.3 avg., 4 TD

