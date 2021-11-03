Here are the L-L League football leading rushers, passers and receivers through the Week 10 games …
RUSHING
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 217 carries for 1,863 yards, 8.6 avg., 23 TD
Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 214 carries for 1,430 yards, 6.7 avg., 18 TD
Luke Williams, Elco — 209 carries for 1,292 yards, 6.2 avg., 12 TD
Christian Royer, Warwick — 198 carries for 1,075 yards, 5.4 avg., 17 TD
Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 82 carries for 1,005 yards, 12.3 avg., 11 TD
Mike Trainor, Octorara — 99 carries for 1,005 yards, 10.2 avg., 8 TD
Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest — 112 carries for 949 yards, 8.5 avg., 10 TD
Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 142 carries for 948 yards, 6.7 avg., 11 TD
Cole Thomas, Elco — 146 carries for 814 yards, 5.6 avg., 16 TD
Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central — 157 carries for 777 yards, 5.0 avg., 10 TD
Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 162 carries for 754 yards, 4.7 avg., 9 TD
Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 117 carries for 744 yards, 6.4 avg., 10 TD
Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 112 carries for 693 yards, 6.2 avg., 8 TD
Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 109 carries for 658 yards, 6.0 avg., 14 TD
Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 130 carries for 642 yards, 5.0 avg., 5 TD
Jon Holmes, Donegal — 62 carries for 616 yards, 9.9 avg., 7 TD
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 99 carries for 611 yards, 6.2 avg., 9 TD
Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 152 carries for 592 yards, 4.0 avg., 6 TD
Stephen Katch, Hempfield — 102 carries for 589 yards, 5.8 avg., 7 TD
Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 95 carries for 580 yards, 6.1 avg., 7 TD
Shymere Covington, McCaskey — 91 carries for 564 yards, 6.2 avg., 6 TD
Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 72 carries for 524 yards, 7.3 avg., 6 TD
Giovanni Malatesta, Lampeter-Strasburg — 80 carries for 512 yards, 6.4 avg., 8 TD
Elijah Reimold, Solanco — 67 carries for 505 yards, 7.5 avg., 5 TD
Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 120 carries for 478 yards, 4.0 avg., 4 TD
Steven Rivas, Columbia — 67 carries for 469 yards, 7.0 avg., 7 TD
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 76 carries for 446 yards, 5.9 avg., 7 TD
Robert Footman, Columbia — 106 carries for 440 yards, 4.2 avg., 14 TD
Nick Good, Manheim Township — 55 carries for 425 yards, 7.7 avg., 3 TD
Joel Martin, Garden Spot — 68 carries for 417 yards, 6.1 avg., 4 TD
Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 86 carries for 416 yards, 4.8 avg., 6 TD
Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 124 carries for 404 yards, 3.3 avg., 0 TD
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES
PASSER EFFICIENCY RATING
(Minimum 35 pass attempts)
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 66 of 99 for 1,251 yards, 20 TD, 0 INT - 149 rating
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 156 of 227 for 1,911 yards, 25 TD, 6 INT - 120 rating
Robert Footman, Columbia — 152 of 252 for 2,548 yards, 29 TD, 9 INT - 118 rating
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 129 of 212 for 1,661 yards, 20 TD, 6 INT - 105 rating
Jack Reed, Warwick — 137 of 235 for 2,072 yards, 16 TD, 4 INT - 103 rating
Blayke Taddei, Cocalico — 23 of 39 for 412 yards, 8 TD, 3 INT - 103 rating
Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 68 of 126 for 1,150 yards, 13 TD, 6 INT - 100 rating
Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 68 of 111 for 777 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT - 99 rating
Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 109 of 190 for 1,617 yards, 12 TD, 4 INT - 98 rating
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 135 of 230 for 1,858 yards, 17 TD, 8 INT - 95 rating
Landen Baughman, Donegal — 27 of 50 for 493 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT - 94 rating
Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 84 of 155 for 1,259 yards, 13 TD, 9 INT - 85 rating
Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon — 40 of 81 for 536 yards, 8 TD, 4 INT - 83 rating
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 45 of 93 for 596 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT - 83 rating
Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 70 of 141 for 1,215 yards, 11 TD, 9 INT - 79 rating
Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 44 of 101 for 678 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT - 72 rating
Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 51 of 110 for 696 yards, 11 TD, 8 INT - 70 rating
Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 53 of 115 for 694 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT - 69 rating
Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 64 of 147 for 1,087 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT - 68 rating
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 73 of 148 for 1,081 yards, 10 TD, 11 INT - 65 rating
Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 27 of 60 for 509 yards, 5 TD, 6 INT - 63 rating
Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 61 of 129 for 712 yards, 7 TD, 7 INT - 60 rating
Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 62 of 150 for 805 yards, 8 TD, 10 INT - 49 rating
Emanuel Mason, Lebanon — 56 of 110 for 489 yards, 4 TD, 12 INT - 36 rating
SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER
RECEPTIONS
Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 62 catches for 982 yards, 15.8 avg., 7 TD
Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 51 catches for 774 yards, 15.2 avg., 7 TD
Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 49 catches for 655 yards, 13.4 avg., 8 TD
Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 44 catches for 630 yards, 14.3 avg., 6 TD
Adam Acker, Hempfield — 42 catches for 557 yards, 13.3 avg., 2 TD
Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 40 catches for 793 yards, 19.8 avg., 10 TD
Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 40 catches for 407 yards, 10.2 avg., 4 TD
Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 37 catches for 642 yards, 17.4 avg., 5 TD
Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 37 catches for 426 yards, 11.5 avg., 5 TD
Ryan Fink, Warwick — 36 catches for 574 yards, 15.9 avg., 6 TD
J’von Collazo, Columbia — 33 catches for 602 yards, 18.2 avg., 7 TD
Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 33 catches for 549 yards, 16.6 avg., 4 TD
Zahir Stoner, Lebanon — 32 catches for 306 yards, 9.6 avg., 2 TD
Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 30 catches for 276 yards, 9.2 avg., 1 TD
Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 30 catches for 682 yards, 22.7 avg., 8 TD
Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 30 catches for 552 yards, 18.4 avg., 4 TD
Michael Heckman, Manheim Township — 28 catches for 329 yards, 11.8 avg., 5 TD
Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot — 27 catches for 495 yards, 18.3 avg., 2 TD
Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 25 catches for 355 yards, 14.2 avg., 5 TD
Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 25 catches for 609 yards, 24.4 avg., 6 TD
Isaac Burks, McCaskey — 24 catches for 481 yards, 20.0 avg., 2 TD
Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 22 catches for 249 yards, 11.3 avg., 3 TD
Dwight Ostermayer, Northern Lebanon — 21 catches for 327 yards, 15.6 avg., 3 TD
Dominic Wallace, Pequea Valley — 21 catches for 312 yards, 14.9 avg., 3 TD
Jayden Boone, Columbia — 20 catches for 386 yards, 19.3 avg., 4 TD
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77