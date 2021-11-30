MOUNT GRETNA — In his first year as a head football coach, Victor Ridenour guided Lampeter-Strasburg to a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three title and a spot in the District Three Class 4A championship game.

He was happy, Tuesday night, to share section coach-of-the-year honors with a guy who went 5-5.

“You deserve it as much as anybody,’’ Ridenour said of Garden Spot’s Matt Zamperini, whose club won five of its last six games — with the lone loss coming to Ridenour and L-S. In October of 2020, the Spartans got their first win in three years.

Ridenour and Zamperini were among five section coaches-of-the-year honored by their brethren at the L-L League's annual football banquet at the Timbers in Mount Gretna.

The others: Hempfield’s George Eager in Section One, Dave Hahn of Manheim Central in Section Two and Columbia’s Bud Kyle in Section Four.

“I’ve been given this award after an undefeated season,’’ said Zamperini, now in the third year of his second stint at the Garden Spot helm, a job he’s held for a total of 12 years.

“This one means a lot more," he said. "The last three years have been tough, and they’ve challenged us to the max.’’

Ridenour took over for legendary coach John Manion at L-S and the program kept chugging along, going 11-2 and reaching a district final for the third straight year, despite having to replace 17 of 22 starters from last season.

In his second season, Eager guided Hempfield to a deceptively strong 7-5 mark. The Black Knights played nine teams that qualified for the postseason, beat District Three Class 5A champ Exeter, and reached the district 6A semifinals, where they lost to eventual champion Harrisburg.

Hahn has won 69 games in seven years at Central. The Barons went 9-2 this fall, shared the Section Two title with Cocalico and Warwick, beat Hempfield and Section One champ Wilson, and qualified for 5A districts.

Columbia has made steady progress in four years under Kyle, but the breakthrough came this fall. The Crimson Tide went 8-2 overall and 5-0 in Section Four, rolled to the section title and the Class 2A district semifinals.

The coaches also released all-section teams Tuesday and honored section players of the year.

Major award winners:

Section One - Back of the year: RB/LB Aadyn Richards of Cedar Crest. Lineman of the year: OG/DE Jon Ramsey of Wilson.

Richards ran for 949 yards and 10 touchdowns and had 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Section Two - Back - RB Anthony Bourassa of Cocalico. Lineman: OT/DT Connor Smith of Solanco.

Bourassa led the entire L-L in rushing yards (1,863) and touchdowns (23) and had a league-high 330-yard rushing game.

Section Three - Back: QB/DB Berkeley Wagner of L-S and RB Andre Weidman of Ephrata (tie). Lineman: TE/LB Nick Del Grande of L-S.

Wagner led the Pioneers to the section title and District Three Class 4A championship game, throwing for 1,470 yards and 18 touchdowns and running for 821 yards and another 15 touchdowns.

Weidman was second in the L-L in rushing, with 1,430 yards, and rushing touchdowns, with 18.

Del Grande was all-state last year and will play college football at Coastal Carolina.

Section Four - Back: QB Robert Footman of Columbia. Lineman: C/DT Cody Sky of Elco.

Footman racked up some of the gaudiest numbers in league history. He threw for 3,084 yards and 34 TDs and ran for 539 and 16 TDs.

Footman threw for a league-record 536 yards in a loss to Upper Dauphin in the district 2A semifinals. He is the first QB in L-L history with 3,000 passing yards, 500 rushing yards and 50 total TDs in a single season.

Ephrata received the league’s Sportsmanship Award from the L-L chapter of PIAA football officials.