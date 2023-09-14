Flying solo once again this season for the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks.

After the longest Week 3 ever — games started last Thursday and didn’t wrap up until Monday because of thunderstorm and lightning suspensions and postponements — the Week 4 games are now teed up and ready to go.

Phew.

There is a Thursday nonleague game on the slate — Manheim Central at Susquehannock — with 18 games Friday and a Saturday matinee mixed in there for good measure.

It’s the Section Opener edition of the picks. And please — we’re all begging you Mother Nature — no thunderstorms or lightning.

LAST WEEK: 22-6

OVERALL: 61-22

THURSDAY'S GAME

Manheim Central over Susquehannock — Think the Barons are spitting fire after getting crunched by Cocalico? They’ll have to stop another solid rushing attack here. But a wounded Central team is a dangerous Central team. Ask around.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Cedar Crest over Penn Manor — Upstart Falcons are going for a 4-0 start; Comets — this has been a real head-scratcher — are looking for their first points. Three straight goose-egg setbacks have been no fun for PM.

Hempfield over McCaskey — Two teams looking to pull a 180 in this one. Black Knights open defense of their Section 1 title with a win, even if it isn’t Picasso-esque. This one has slobber-knocker written all over it.

Wilson over Reading — Bulldogs have their mojo back after swamping Cheltenham. Red Knights are kinda stuck in second gear. Can they punch it into third against Wilson? Tough chore.

Manheim Township over Spring-Ford — Scoreboard operator might get a workout in this one, as the Blue Streaks and the Rams can both score. A lot. After handling Harrisburg last week, it’s awfully tough to go against Township right now.

Conestoga Valley over Warwick — One of my gut-hunch specials. Bucks shoulda/coulda beat undefeated Garden Spot. Warriors are stinging a bit after a triple-OT sucker-punch setback vs. Cedar Crest. We’ll go home team here … could be close.

Exeter over Governor Mifflin — Warming-to-the-task Mustangs have discovered their O-line/rushing attack in back-to-back wins. But Eagles’ D has been fierce. And they’re at home. Exeter is the pick.

Muhlenberg over Lebanon — A 25-game L skid for the Cedars and a 9-game L skid for the Muhls, so someone is walking out of Alumni Stadium with smiles on their faces.

Garden Spot over Daniel Boone — Escape-job win at Conestoga Valley last week for the Spartans, which will only help later in the battle-tested department. Boone blasted Muhlenberg for its first win. But Sparty Nation is a different animal.

Red Lion over Elizabethtown — Bears need a B12 shot. Pronto.

Ephrata over Solanco — Golden Mules open defense of their Section 3 crown, and they have their ground game headed in the right direction. But there’s something about this Mountaineers’ squad. They’re finding ways. And they have a ton of mo.

Twin Valley over Fleetwood — Rampaging Raiders are simply scorching.

Cocalico over Octorara — Pretty solid start for the Braves, but the Eagles are flying high after dropping rival Manheim Central. And nothing gets you fired up like beating the Barons. Probably not the best week to get Cocalico.

Elco over Conrad Weiser — Jake Williams. That is all.

Lampeter-Strasburg over Donegal — Eye-opening start for the Indians, who are an eyelash from a 3-0 start. Now they get a Pioneers’ crew coming off back-to-back shutout wins. Can they make it three?

Hamburg over Annville-Cleona — Contrasting styles here: Hawks will go up top early and often; Dutchmen will stick it on the ground and try and hammer you silly. We’ll go air over ground in this one.

Lancaster Catholic over Columbia — Steady as she goes for the Crusaders, who haven’t skipped a beat after last year’s 10-0 ride. Up and down start for the Crimson Tide; now they have to contend with Catholic’s powerful O punch.

Schuylkill Valley over Kutztown — Knew that close-call Week 2 win would kick-start the Panthers, who are gaining plenty of momentum. They’ll have to slow down Cougars’ rushing attack here. But we’ll go SV.

Pequea Valley over Northern Lebanon — Some terrific vibes in Kinzers after PV rallied past Hanover for a gut-check win. If they keep playing like that, Braves are going to be a headache. Vikings are also coming off a win, so two hot teams here.

SATURDAY'S GAME

Wyomissing over Berks Catholic — Backyard Brawl! Spartans were pushed to the very limit last week, and found a way to rally past Trinity. They’ll get focused — quickly — on their bitter rivals here.

