Flying solo once again this season with the LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football picks.

Week 3 is on tap, with 28 big games on the overflowing schedule, with several must-see matchups on the docket.

Here are my picks …

LAST WEEK: 20-7

OVERALL: 39-16

Annville-Cleona over Littlestown — Thursday game, and the Dutchmen need a snappy bounce back performance after being fleeced by Jake Williams and Elco last week.

Wilson over Martin Luther King — No way the Bulldogs dip to 0-3, right? Right? Nope. Enjoy the ride to Philly, Wilson faithful. UPDATE: This game has been canceled by the School District of Philadelphia because of excessive heat warnings for Friday. Wilson is trying to find a Week 3 opponent on the fly. Stay tuned.

Cedar Crest over Warwick — Going to ride the Falcons’ hot defense another week. It’s been an excellent getaway for Cedar Crest.

Central York over Hempfield — Can Black Knights contain Pitt commit RB Juelz Goff? They better. Or else. He’s a stud.

Manheim Township over Harrisburg — Call this one the gut-hunch, homer pick of the week. Hey, the Blue Streaks beat the Cougars in the regular season last year. And they’re in the friendly confines in Neffsville this time around. Winner here earns the favorite tag to win D3-6A gold in November. Just saying.

Cedar Cliff over McCaskey — Love what the Red Tornado did last week, with 40 points and a ton of crooked stat numbers in a win over Elizabethtown. But the Colts are a completely different animal — and West Shore Stadium is rarely kind to visitors these days.

Solanco over Penn Manor — I’ll go home team here — Quarryville is a lovely spot to take in a game on a football Friday night — in a battle of two teams looking to pull a 180 and get things pointed in the right direction. Pronto.

Red Lion over Reading — Red Knights coming off a good win, I know. But I’ll take the Lions here to protect home turf. This is the one game this week I fear might come back and haunt me.

Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley — 2-0 Spartans vs. 2-0 Buckskins and this one has all the making of a thriller. GS — plenty motivated after last year’s sucker-punch OT loss against CV — squeaks past the Bucks on the rug in Witmer.

Exeter over West York — Eagles soar to 3-0.

Governor Mifflin over Boyertown — Had to look at this from a bunch of different angles, but I like Mustangs’ mo coming off last week’s win over Carlisle. Mifflin better run-stuff, however.

Ephrata over Lebanon — A 3-0 start for the first time in more than 20 years for the Mountaineers? Believe it.

Manheim Central over Cocalico — Never any love lost when Barons, Eagles butt heads. Central’s O is scary good; Cocalico’s D will need an A+ effort in this clash.

Daniel Boone over Muhlenberg — Blazers over Muhls in this old-school Berks County rivalry.

Lower Dauphin over Elizabethtown — Falcons gave high-powered Twin Valley a scare last week; Bears still looking for some mojo.

Fleetwood over Upper Perkiomen — Tigers roar again, continue to prowl under the radar a tad. Fun start in Fleetwood.

Twin Valley over Conrad Weiser — Nobody has come close to slowing down the Raiders’ powerful O-line and breakaway backs.

Pope John Paul II over Berks Catholic — Riveting Week 2 win for the Saints, yes. But PJP is No. 5 in the state in 4A for a reason. Could be close.

Donegal over Palmyra — It’s been a fun couple of weeks in Mount Joy. And the Indians will keep the party going here.

Elco over Columbia — See Jake Williams run. See Jake Williams cross the goal line. See the Raiders take care of business.

Lampeter-Strasburg over Kennard-Dale — Pioneers’ D has been stingy. And now L-S has the motivation of playing for an injured teammate. Get well soon, Carson Coleman.

Lancaster Catholic over Octorara — Two unbeatens squaring off in Atglen. Too much Crusaders’ offense to contend with in this one.

Wyomissing at Trinity — One of the best Week 3 matchups across all of D3 here. Spartans must stop Shamrocks’ RB Messiah Mickens, a Penn State commit. But too much depth and too many weapons on Wyo’s side to account for for Trinity.

Hamburg over Fairfield — Hawks stay hot. And can Tyler Shuey make it three straight 300-yard passing outings? Don’t bet against it.

Kutztown over Pottsville Nativity BVM — Cougars got their running game up to speed last week in a win over York Tech. Can they punch it into another gear here?

Hanover over Pequea Valley — Two setbacks against a pair of L-L League teams (Annville-Cleona and Columbia) for the Nighthawks, but they’ve put up some crooked O numbers. PV needs a big D effort in this one.

Schuylkill Valley over Susquenita — Here’s thinking last week’s heart-stopper W over Upper Perk will serve as a springboard moving forward for the Panthers.

Northern Lebanon over York Tech — Lone Saturday game on the slate, and consider this a business trip for the Vikings.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage