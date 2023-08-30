Flying solo once again this season for LNP | LancasterOnline L-L League football predictions.

The Week 2 slate is packed to the gills, with four Thursday games, 22 Friday tilts and a Saturday morning matchup for good measure on the schedule.

Here are my selections …

LAST WEEK: 19-9

OVERALL: 19-9

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Annville-Cleona over Elco — Dig this backyard rivalry. And also dig this RB matchup: A-C’s Bryce Keller (208 yards last week) vs. Elco’s Jake Williams (234 yards, 5 TD last week). But this one comes down to the trenches and wrapping and tackling, and we’ll give the nod to the Dutchmen there.

CD East over Cedar Crest — Love what the Falcons did defensively in their emotional shutout victory over Northeast Philly last week. But these Panthers appear to be a different animal.

Garden Spot over Lebanon — Spartans can beat you any number of ways, and they’re feeling frisky after a big Week 1 win.

Schuylkill Valley over Upper Perkiomen — Upper Perk won this game last year, but here’s thinking SV will have some motivation after taking one on the chin last week at Twin Valley.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Manheim Central over Smyrna (Delaware) — Caution: Flammable. Barons’ offense — 56 points, 480 yards in Week 1 vs. West Chester East — is already in mid-season form. Central takes a business trip to Delaware to square off against the reigning state champs, and keeps on keeping on.

Executive Education Academy Charter over Berks Catholic — Was tempted to go Saints here; they took state-ranked Loyalsock to the wire — on the road — before falling last week. But this EEAC bunch, for a third-year program, just keeps on winning.

Hempfield over York — Black Knights found a way in Week 1 — a TD with 33 ticks to go won it — and this won’t be a cakewalk trip. But gut-hunch is that Hempfield will find a way. Again.

Manheim Township over Dallastown — Blue Streaks hit the ground running — nifty mercy-rule win over longtime Mid-Penn power Cumberland Valley to get the party started — and they’ll continue to pick up speed here.

Elizabethtown over McCaskey — Two teams looking for a jolt after Week 1 setbacks, especially the Bears, who were blanked by backyard rival Donegal in their opener. Taking the home squad here.

Lampeter-Strasburg over Penn Manor — Probably not the opponent — or the the Pioneers' defensive reputation — the Comets wanted to see after they were shutout in Week 1 by Conestoga Valley.

Reading over Muhlenberg — Battle of the Border Trophy up for grabs, featuring a pair of 0-1 teams looking for some traction. We’ll go Red Knights here to win the line of scrimmage — and find just enough points at the end of the night.

Wilson over Central Dauphin — Bulldogs always seem to find a way to win these kinds of games, when they’re coming off a loss and facing some adversity — injuries, etc. That’s what gold-standard programs do.

Conestoga Valley over Daniel Boone — A 2-0 getaway for the Buckskins? Survey says … yes indeed.

Exeter over Boyertown — Really like what the Eagles did last week when they KO'd Daniel Boone for Pig Iron Bowl glory, with some newbies sprinkled in some key spots. Bears can score. But Exeter’s D finds a way here.

Governor Mifflin over Carlisle — Gut-hunch pick of the week. Thundering Herd coming off a win — and Mustangs are back at the drawing board — but Mifflin puts its foot down and makes a statement here.

Warwick over Ephrata — It’s the George Male Trophy clash, and there’s never any love lost when the Warriors and the Mountaineers collide. And they’ll both come into this showdown at 1-0. Can Ephrata make it back-to-back wins in this series? Short answer is yes. But we really like Warwick’s mo after the Warriors shocked Cocalico last week.

Fleetwood over Conrad Weiser — We know the Scouts lead this series by a commanding 13-1 count. But the Tigers’ O is sizzling early. Win the trench wars here, and Fleetwood can make it 13-2.

Cocalico over Solanco — D3-5A playoff rematch from last year, and both of these teams are licking their wounds after Week 1 setbacks. Couple of triple-option teams here; this game might take an hour and a half. And a key contest for Cocalico, which gets Manheim Central next.

Twin Valley over Lower Dauphin — Hersheypark Stadium is the place to be for this matchup. Love what TV did — especially on the ground, behind a mammoth O-line — in Week 1 demolition of Schuylkill Valley. LD coming off a shutout win, yes. But these Raiders mean business.

Donegal over York Suburban — D3-4A playoff rematch from last fall, won by Suburban, which was 2-0 vs. the Indians last year. New year. New attitude for the Indians. And some nice mo after a shutout W over E-town last week.

Wyomissing over Pottsville — Spartans are on a completely different level. Ask Kennard-Dale.

Hanover over Columbia — Crimson Tide stuck in neutral out of the chute, and didn’t score in Week 1.

Hamburg over Warrior Run — Hawks dropped 75 points on the Defenders last year — and then piled up 497 yards and 49 points last week.

Kutztown over York Tech — Sticking with the Cougars’ run game, and they’ll be out for some payback after falling to Tech last year.

Lancaster Catholic over Delone Catholic — Crusaders’ jets were firing in Week 1. They’ll keep firing on all cylinders here in their home opener.

Susquehanna Township over Northern Lebanon — Tough OT setback for Vikings in Week 1. And still say they’ll be heard from in the near future. But Hanna might have one too many athletes to cope with.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Octorara over Pequea Valley — It’s the final Braves Bowl for the time being — the schools are dropping the trophy series after this clash — and it’s always a good time when these two programs square off.

