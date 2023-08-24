Flying solo once again this season for the weekly LNP|LancasterOnline L-L League football picks and predictions. That's a mouthful.

Cedar Crest over Northeast Philadelphia — The emotions and the motivation for playing for a fallen teammate are very real. Don’t discount that. Falcons are feeling those vibes.

Hempfield over Dallastown — Southern Cal commit Deyvid Palepale begins his wrecking ball senior season tour for Black Knights.

Manheim Township over Cumberland Valley — Start of something big for the Blue Streaks.

McCaskey over John Bartram — Red Tornado itching for a quick jump, and going for back-to-back wins over the Braves. But no OT needed this time.

Conestoga Valley over Penn Manor — First of several gut-hunch Week 1 selections here. Honesty is always the best policy.

Reading over CD East — Red Knights preaching line-of-scrimmage play. If they win the trenches here, a quick getaway it is for Reading.

Roman Catholic over Wilson — Some scrapes and bumps and bruises for the Bulldogs, who face a tricky road trip down Philly way.

Exeter over Daniel Boone — Pig Iron Bowl trophy remains in Reiffton.

Spring-Ford over Governor Mifflin — Think the Mustangs will be heard from at some point. But Rams’ pass-happy O is tough to lasso.

Lebanon over Palmyra — Someone is snapping a long losing skid here; Lebanon’s is at 22 straight, Palmyra’s is at nine. Remember what I said about gut-hunches?

Manheim Central over West Chester East — Crack your knuckles, scoreboard operator.

Muhlenberg over Octorara — See Michael Miller run. See Michael Miller score touchdowns. See Muhls tame Braves.

Cocalico over Warwick — Eagles open defense of their D3-5A crown against their backyard rivals, with scads of weaponry in tow. Heads up, Warriors’ D.

Elizabethtown over Donegal — Two retooling teams squaring off in Mount Joy. We’ll go Bears here. But nothing would surprise us.

Ephrata over Red Lion — Magic number this season for Mountaineers is seven. Get seven dubs and they’ll definitely go postseason dancing. Checking the No. 1 W box here would be huge.

Fleetwood over Kutztown — Hall of Fame trophy clash features polar-opposite offenses. Tigers find a way here to keep the trophy in town another year.

Garden Spot over Conrad Weiser — Can Spartans’ offense — with 1,000/1,000 man Kye Harting at the wheel — pick up where it left off last fall? We think yes.

Lampeter-Strasburg over Solanco — Milk Jug! Can’t say for sure how this one plays out — didn’t see a point-fest 40-35 final score coming last year — but Pioneers want the jug back. They’ll find a way in a statement game for both squads.

Twin Valley over Schuylkill Valley — One of the most appetizing matchups on the Week 1 calendar. Could be some points in this one, and we’ll go Raiders, who feast on some home cooking here.

Loyalsock over Berks Catholic — First of four straight matchups against state-ranked teams for the Saints. Gulp. Lancers can score. In bunches. Stay alert, BC D.

Elco over West York — Can Raiders’ ace RB Jake Williams crack the 2,000-yard rushing plateau this fall? Don’t bet against him.

Wyomissing over Kennard-Dale — Make that 36 straight regular-season wins for the Spartans. Who’s next?

Annville-Cleona over Hanover — If the Dutchmen want a return trip to the D3-2A finale, they can’t have any hiccups. They’ll put the pedal to the metal here.

Columbia over Eastern York — Battle of the Bridge in Wrightsville. We’ll go with the aforementioned gut-hunch selection here. Sensing an “us against the world” kinda season in Tide Country.

Hamburg over Halifax — Hawks anxious to prove that they still belong, despite some grad hits. They’ll get a quick getaway here.

Lancaster Catholic over York Catholic — Crusaders angling for 11th straight regular-season W. They’ve had all offseason to stew over last year’s D3-3A playoff loss to West Perry — when the Mustangs pinned 63 points on LC — so expect them to hit the ground running here.

Northern Lebanon over Pine Grove — Don’t sleep on the Vikings. You’ve been warned.

Pequea Valley over Biglerville — Final gut-hunch pick of Week 1. I promise. Braves are going to turn some heads this fall. Starting here.

