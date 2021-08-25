It’s the golden anniversary for Lancaster-Lebanon League football, as the league’s 24 teams get set for the 50th season of L-L action.

This will also be the last season of L-L League football as we know it; the 13 Berks County gridiron squads will join the L-L as associate members in 2022, forming a 37-team, five-section power conference.

Perhaps the most pressing nugget on the table is this: After a COVID-19-ravaged 2020 season, which saw the nonleague games canceled and the playoff brackets sliced and diced, will things return to normal this fall?

Will teams be able to finish their 10-game schedules? Will there be 100% fan capacity in local stadiums? Will the playoff brackets expand? What are the protocols going to look like if there is another outbreak?

This we know: Teams had a normal summer, with camps and 7-on-7 competitions, plus a full week of heat acclimatization practices.

The teams are ready. The kids are ready. The coaches are ready. The fans are certainly ready, after spending last season glued to livestreams on their computer screens.

Here’s to a golden — and hopefully stoppage-free — 50th L-L League season, with one eye looking ahead to next year’s big changes.

How are the four section races shaping up? Here’s a look:

Section One

Wilson is the defending champ — that’s 28 L-L League section championship banners for the Bulldogs — and there should be plenty of motivation in West Lawn, after Wilson went 6-1 last season but missed out on the playoffs on what amounted to be a technicality. Keep an eye on Wilson RB Jadyn Jones, who can really make you miss.

With three returning all-star offensive linemen and Penn State recruit Anthony Ivey due back to inflict more damage on the flanks, it’s safe to say Manheim Township has the weaponry and the motivation to challenge Wilson for Section One supremacy.

Hempfield had a .500 season under first-year coach George Eager last fall, and despite some heavy graduation subtractions, the Black Knights are still thinking big with gunslinger QB Cam Harbaugh back in the saddle.

It’s been a good stretch for Cedar Crest, which also figures to be in the race, especially with athletic RB-LB Aadyn Richards returning for his senior season. Plus, Falcons’ QB Jay Huber has some varsity time under his belt, so Cedar Crest’s offense is in good hands.

Two teams looking to make up some ground are Penn Manor and McCaskey. Here’s a fun fact from Comets’ camp: It looks like the QB spot will go to McCabe Kreider, son of former Manheim Central and Pittsburgh Steelers standout Dan Kreider.

There will also be plenty of eyes on McCaskey, where the Red Tornado had to replace coach Sam London, who stepped down just three weeks before the start of the season. Ben Thompson has stepped into that role, as McCaskey tries snapping a hair-pulling 26-game losing streak.

Section Two

Warwick, the defending champ, is hoping that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

The Warriors took an uppercut graduation punch — DI commits and Big 33 performers Nolan Rucci, Joey McCracken and Caleb Schmitz all exited stage left — but there should be plenty of motivation after a COVID-induced forfeit to Governor Mifflin in last year’s District Three Class 5A title game.

Conestoga Valley was the talk-of-the-town team last year when the Buckskins shook off a COVID-wrecked 1-2 start for five wins in a row. Junior QB Macoy Kneisley returns to pilot CV, which has to be thinking big after last year’s success.

Cocalico is loaded. The Eagles are set to return a plethora of talent on both sides of the ball, including their top Veer rushers in Anthony Bourassa and Steven Flinton. And their top O-line protector is none other than South Carolina recruit Ryan Brubaker. Tons to like in Denver.

Solanco is another team that has the goods to be in this race, as the Golden Mules return some solid trench kids up front, plus two-way playmakers Elijah Cunningham and Josiah Forren. If newbie QB Brody Mellinger can master Solanco’s pitch game, watch out.

Is there a hungrier team in the L-L League than Manheim Central? Just a hunch, but last year’s 3-5 finish — the Barons’ first losing season since 1971 and snapping a 29-year postseason run — isn’t sitting very well in Manheim. With QB Judd Novak, trusty wideout Owen Sensenig and four returning O-line people-movers all due back, here’s thinking Central gets back in the lead pack in this payback season.

Can Elizabethtown muscle its way back into contention? The Bears certainly hope so after an un-E-town-like 0-5 section run last fall. Plenty of skill kids return to Bears camp — including QB Josh Rudy — so E-town might light up some scoreboards.

Section Three

Lampeter-Strasburg steamrolled to the title last fall on the way to defending its District Three Class 4A crown and another trip to the PIAA state semifinals. Then graduation whisked away a boatload of talent. Victor Ridenour has stepped into the coaching duties, replacing John Manion. Can Ridenour keep the Pioneers on the right track? The short answer is yes.

Ephrata and Lebanon both have much firmer footing after the league let the Mountaineers and the Cedars play down a section over the last two cycles. Ephrata returns multi-purpose threat Andre Weidman; Lebanon had a QB battle throughout camp.

There will also be some changes at Donegal, as the Indians retool their Wing-T look with some fresh troops. Same thing at Garden Spot, where the Spartans — who snapped a 26-game losing skid last season — are looking for a new QB.

All eyes on New Holland on Sept. 10 when Garden Spot unveils its new turf field against Daniel Boone.

It’s Year 2 for coach Chris Maiorino at Lancaster Catholic and the Crusaders — who are set to return the pitch-and-catch combo of Will Cranford and Mason McClair, plus top defenders Tony Cruz and Isaiah Caine — are poised to make a run up the charts.

Section Four

Defending champ Elco has been on a roll, with three playoff trips in a row, including last year’s District Three Class 4A finale appearance, where the Raiders had a 3-0 halftime lead over L-S before the Pioneers pulled away. Braden Bohannon graduated — finally — but the cupboard is hardly bare in Myerstown.

Octorara had its L-L League breakout season last fall with six wins and a second-place finish behind Elco. With QB Weston Stoltzfus, RB Mike Trainor and some rugged linemen due back, the Braves should again be players in this race.

Columbia has had back-to-back close calls for District Three Class 2A playoff invites. Being denied two years in a row should provide plenty of motivation for the Crimson Tide, which returns QB Robert Footman and playmakers J’von Collazo and Steven Rivas.

Expect Annville-Cleona to jump back in the race, especially with the Veer trio of Rogan Harter, Chase Maguire and Alex Long getting plenty of touches out of the backfield. And Pequea Valley hopes to build on last year’s momentum, when the Braves snapped a 24-game losing skid.

Northern Lebanon is hoping to get out of its funk; the Vikings are 2-26 in their last 28 games, and they’ll set sail this season with a new skipper, former Palmyra standout Jason Rice.

